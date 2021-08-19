10 Upper-Back Workout Moves to Add to Your Routine

If you often forget about your upper back in your workouts, you're not alone. This part of the body that we can't see without a mirror is one that just isn't much of a fitness focus. That doesn't make it unimportant, though! Upper-back workout moves increase your body's stability, strengthen your shoulders, and improve your external rotation. They're also key to good posture and balance, and are integral to strengthening your abs, as you need upper-back strength for proper form in those exercises.

Now that you know your upper back should be added to your workout regime, you may be wondering what exercises to do to target it. Of course, we have plenty of options for you! Read on for upper-body workout moves that range in complexity and difficulty level. There's something for everyone here, making it easy to work this body area more.

Meet the Expert Chris Vasquez is a NASM-certified personal trainer, certified run coach, and coach at STRIDE.

Mikey Newson is a certified personal trainer and coach at Row House.

Safety and Precautions

These exercises should be avoided by anyone with a back or shoulder injury. When performing these workout moves, always keep your back straight and your core engaged, and don't allow your shoulders to slouch or to inch up toward your ears. If any of these moves are new to try, try weighted moves without weights first, and use light weights that you can lift easily as the next step in progress. Vasquez adds that for all moves, you should "keep the movement under control and don’t rush. You don’t want to rush and overextend your lumbar spine."