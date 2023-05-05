These 16 UPF Swimwear Pieces Will Keep You Protected and Chic This Summer

The golden rays of summer are finally upon us: It’s time to plunge into serene waters, lounge at the pool and beach, enjoy warm coconut and vanilla scents, and get plenty of vitamin D—oh, and worry about harmful UV radiation rays. It’s no secret that we here at Byrdie are skincare fanatics, and this extends to every inch of our bodies. While you probably know the importance of a good sunscreen, did you know that it's also a good idea to wear a swimsuit with built-in protection? Mercifully, UPF swimwear exists, so we can all enjoy summer and protect ourselves from the sun’s numerous negative effects. Mountains of chic, hardworking pieces will keep your skin protected, so that you can focus on the fun and relaxation at hand. Ahead, see 16 standout UPF swim clothing pieces that you’ll actually want to wear, cut from the SPF of fabric.

Aerie Shine Pique V Wire Cutout One Piece Swimsuit $60.00 $42.00 Shop

Available in a slew of colors ranging from classic black to Barbiecore hot pink, this one-piece features spaghetti straps, side cutouts, shimmery texture, and full coverage. It’s a great UPF swimsuit for doing laps, and it doubles as a summery top when you tuck it underneath a sarong or shorts.

Cover Short-Sleeved Swimsuit $215.00 Shop

This short-sleeved one-piece features a high-contrast, long white zipper and is chic enough to wear to lunch at the hotel after a swim session. We’d wear this out in the sun even if we didn't have any intention of being near water.

Cynthia Rowley Logan Long Sleeve Wetsuit $295.00 Shop

This two-toned wetsuit is a perfect meeting of bubblegum pink and neon orange. It’s playful, summery, beautiful, and keeps you protected from the elements. The UPF fabric is made using green technology and cut from earth-mined limestone and recycled materials like tires and plastic bottles—so it’s also supportive of the environment.

Solbari CoolaSun Breeze Shoulder Wrap $55.00 Shop

Boleros are having a moment, and this shoulder cover is the swimwear iteration of the style. Wear it with a bikini, or slip it underneath a T-shirt for extra protection while hiking or playing beach volleyball. Shoulders and arms are incredibly prone to sunburn, and this wrap has cooling technology that will keep you chilled on the hottest of summer days.

Seea Dara Surf Suit $165.00 Shop

Channel Venice Beach in the ‘70s in this aqua blue wetsuit, detailed with plumeria-dusted raglan long sleeves. The suit features a boy short vintage cut and darting on the bodice for a tailored fit.

Roxy Essentials Long-Sleeve Zipped 2 Rashguard $56.00 Shop

We’re forever fans of a fitted cardigan, and this zip-up is the UPF swimwear version of the classic essential. It’s ideal for windy days as well as coastal early mornings and evenings, plus it comes in neutral tones—so it’s the perfect accoutrement to your favorite suit.

Cover Smocked Cover-Up Dress $180.00 Shop

Now that you’re stocking your swim wardrobe with UPF swim clothing pieces, why not have a strapless ruched midi dress in your collection? This dress is great for reading at the pool or oceanside, and you can wear it all day on vacation. It’s also ideal for sightseeing, as you won’t need to worry about day-long exposure to sun. No one will guess that your minimalist midi is working overtime to protect your skin from UV rays. You can even dress it up for cocktail hour with a pair of platform sandals, a clutch, and a choker.

Infamous Swim Blake Surfsuit $169.00 Shop

This surf suit is as chic as it is protective. It has a front zipper that you can pull up as you surf or paddle board, then pull down when you’re relaxing by the water. It’s a classic suit with a slightly stylized cut, plus it comes in an array of colors and patterns so you can choose one that fits your aesthetic.

Athleta Tidal Swim Skirt $59.00 Shop

This swim skirt is a sporty minimalist's dream. A ‘90s-inspired black mini skirt is a summer essential, and this style just so happens to have UPV swimwear superpowers. It’s designed to wear in the water, so you don’t have to change between aquatic activities and going about the rest of your day. Pair it with a black bikini top for swimming, and slip on a ribbed white tank top or T-shirt and a pair of sandals for a simple, chic daytime outfit.

Mara Hoffman Lorina Bikini Top $225.00 Shop

Mara Hoffman Imina Bikini Bottom $135.00 Shop

Mara Hoffman’s swim collection checks all the boxes: It’s full of elegant mix-and-match pieces, each includes UPF protection, and everything is made from eco-friendly, recycled materials. It’s a win, win, win of swim.

Anemos The One-Shoulder One-Piece $250.00 Shop

This stunning sleek, ‘90s single-shouldered one-piece is available in black, nude, and brown. The Italian fabric is certified to be safe for sensitive skin, and the suit is SensitivEcoSystem certified—so the production process minimized water, energy, and CO2 emissions.

J.Crew Strapless Ruffle-Hem Swim Dress $138.00 $97.00 Shop

Retro and multipurpose, this swim dress is ideal for social swimming events like pool parties and beach picnics. It provides a bit more coverage than a traditional swimsuit, but you can still wear it in the water. Pair it with a bit of jewelry and some flat, strappy sandals for a stylish and practical outfit.

Hairbrella Bucket Hat $40.00 Shop

Bucket hats are in, and this sunny yellow piece will keep your head protected with UPF 50+ protection. Throw it into your beach bag to keep your scalp and face a bit more protected throughout a long day out by the water.

Mott50 Faye Sarong $78.00 $40.00 Shop

A chic, simple sarong is a water day must-have. You can style it in a myriad of ways, and it can protect your legs during walks along the shore. A UPF sarong is also a perfect “blanket” for poolside afternoon naps.

Eberjey Graziela Textured Bikini Top $108.00 Shop

Eberjey Sadie Textured Bikini Bottom $88.00 Shop

This UPF bikini is flirty and a bit dressy. It’s detailed with a flouncy ruffle at the neckline, and the high-contrast pairing of black and ecru is timeless. It’s the perfect suit for a resort vacation or any time you want to feel especially chic at the beach or pool.

Mott50 Mila Long Sleeve One Piece Swimsuit $138.00 $90.00 Shop

This one-piece has long sleeves with thumb holes and a zipper that goes down to below the midriff. It’s a versatile piece that's sure to serve you on any water-centric day.