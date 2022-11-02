Uoma by Sharon C’s Lip and Cheek Stain Is Only $7—And It’s Really Good

The It's Complicated Lip Tint and Cheek Stain is a must-try product. The hydrating formula delivers gorgeous color and a beautiful sheen anywhere you apply it. Plus, it's only $7.

Can be used on your eyes, lips, and cheeks

Uoma Beauty products have been a staple in my makeup bag since the brand launched in 2019. I've sung the praises of its Badass Icon Matte Lipstick and Drama Bomb Mascara too many times to count (yes, they're both that good). So, when founder Sharon Chuter announced she was launching another beauty brand last year, I was all ears. Chuter's new venture, Uoma by Sharon C, embodies the same inclusive spirit as Uoma Beauty but at a more affordable price (everything is under $20).

From foundation to brow pencils, the range offers a complete lineup of innovative products. One of the buzziest launches from the brand has been the It’s Complicated Lip Tint and Cheek Stain, garnering immense TikTok hype. As someone who is a fan of multipurpose makeup products, I knew I had to give this one a try. Ahead, read my honest review.

Uoma by Sharon C It’s Complicated Lip Tint and Cheek Stain Best for: Adding color to your eyes, lips, or cheeks Star Rating: 4.6 Active ingredients: Hyaluronic acid and avocado oil Clean?: Yes Price: $7 Shade Range: 10 shades What's Included: Product only About the brand: Uoma by Sharon C is Uoma Beauty's sister brand. Founded by Sharon Chuter, the range offers inclusive and affordable makeup staples.



About My Skin/Complexion: Dealing with dryness

Since I have dry skin, I look for makeup products with ultra-hydrating qualities (this one checked off that box—but more on that later). When I wear makeup, I also love adding a bit of color to my lips, eyes, and cheeks. Usually, I opt for red, pink, or berry hues. I decided to try two new shades of the It's Complicated Lip Tint and Cheek Stain, applying "It's Giving" to my eyes and "Yaas" to my lips and cheeks.

How to Apply: Use your fingers or a fluffy brush

Olivia Hancock

There are three ways to wear this product—on your lips, cheeks, or eyes. If you want to use it as a lip tint, apply a few dots onto your lip and blend with your finger. Similarly, you can dab the desired amount of product onto your cheeks and blend it with your fingers. For those who want to use the stain as an eyeshadow, apply some to your lid and blend with your fingers or a fluffy brush.

Ingredient Quality / Concentration: Hydrating formula

As mentioned, the It's Complicated Lip Tint and Cheek Stain meets my hydration requirement. Its star ingredients include avocado oil and hyaluronic acid. The former is known to help the skin maintain hydration and minimize free radical damage. The latter moisturizes skin, reduces the appearance of fine lines, and replenishes cell moisture.

The Results: Beautiful, sheer wash of color

Olivia Hancock / Design by Tiana Crispino

I wanted to keep my look sheer, so I applied only a few dots to each area. However, the formula is super buildable. I used my finger to blend, and it was impressively easy to achieve an even wash of color. Since this is an oil-gloss stain, you might expect the formula to be sticky. However, that's not the case. My lips felt soft and nourished, and I didn't experience discomfort or irritation around my eyes and cheeks. In terms of its staying power, it remained intact on my eyes and cheeks all day. However, I did have to reapply it on my lips after eating and drinking. Overall, I loved the results this stain delivered.

The Value: Affordable and accessible

Accessibility is core to Uoma by Sharon C's DNA—the brand has retail partnerships with Walmart and CVS. At $7, you can't beat the price of the It's Complicated Lip Tint and Cheek Stain. With the product now available in 10 shades, you can stock up on shades without breaking the bank.

