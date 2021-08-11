Uoma Beauty is a brilliant, forward-thinking brand, and the concept of dedicating a unique formula of their Say What Foundation to each skin-specific need is an incredible idea. I also love how inclusive the brand is, from its shade ranges to the models on the site. No matter your skin tone or type, the Uoma Beauty foundation can give you the customizable matte finish you've been looking for, all while wearing nicely throughout the day.

We put the Uoma Beauty Say What Foundation to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review.

I have to be honest: Foundation and I have always had a love-hate relationship. Sure, I love its capability of evening out my skin and covering up my acne scars. However, for me, most foundations have also felt like goop on my face.

It may seem like the obvious solution is to use a more lightweight formula, and believe me, I have tried. You name it; I've tried it: powder foundations, liquid foundations of all coverage, airbrush foundations, and more. Sure, there has been a time or two when a foundation has been tolerable. For example, L’Oreal's True Match Foundation has come pretty close. Although I’ve run through many different options, I’d like to add another foundation that I can trust to my kit. It’s fair to say I am back on the market.

Some people would say I have pretty high standards for foundations, but I don’t, I promise. I just would like to find a foundation that feels and looks like skin, has a variety of different shades, and stays on throughout the day—pretty reasonable standards that can be harder to meet than it first appears. Although my search hasn’t been easy, I’m feeling optimistic that I will find the perfect match.

I usually try mainstream foundations from drugstores and the like, but I’m ready to try a new brand by testing Uoma Beauty's Say What Foundation. This Black-owned beauty brand's foundation offering really stands out from its competitors, as each shade is dedicated to the needs of each skin tone. For example, as mentioned in a video on the brand's website, people with brown skin are more likely to lean towards medium to full coverage due to experiencing hyperpigmentation. This happens to be something I deal with, so I was curious to see if a foundation tailor-made for my concerns would work for me. So did the Uoma Beauty foundation meet my standards? Keep reading for my thoughts.

Uoma Beauty Say What Foundation Best for: Normal to oily skin types, though this varies based on the formula you choose. Uses: A daily foundation that provides buildable coverage tailored to your unique tone and skin concerns. Byrdie Clean? No; contains PEGs and BHT. Price? $39 About The Brand: Uoma Beauty is a Black-owned beauty brand dedicated to high-quality products for every shade and skin type. Uoma is pronounced uh-mah and means beautiful, and the brand believes that beauty starts when you decide to be yourself. You'll find a variety of makeup products like concealer, blush, eyeshadow, and—of course—foundation.

About My Skin: Could use coverage for breakouts and acne scars

My skin and I have been through some ups and downs over the years. I experienced adult acne in college, and it took me years to recover. These days, the main breakouts I receive are more on the hormonal side. My skin has come a long way and has improved so much, but unfortunately, my past acne has left me with a few scars. I have some hyperpigmentation on the sides of my cheeks that's in the process of healing, and I’d like to use a foundation to cover it up when needed.

The Ingredients: Skin nourishment tailored to your needs

The ingredients to the Uoma Beauty Say What Foundation are customizable for each skin tone—the ones I describe here are for my specific skin needs. The first ingredient I took note of is propylene glycol dicaprylate, a skin protectant you can also find in sunscreen. This is perfect for those who are looking to minimize hyperpigmentation. The foundation also contains rose extract, which is excellent for preventing blemishes and cleansing the skin.

The Shade Range: One of the best

A lot of beauty brands are making an effort when it comes to shade range, but Uoma Beauty has more shades than most. The Black-owned brand provides 51 options to choose from, each one a graceful transition to the next. Honestly, the wide range of shades is an amazing example of inclusivity. As a woman of color, I feel represented when using Uoma Beauty foundation thanks to there being a good match for my skin tone. The efforts toward wider shade range in the beauty community have a powerful impact, and I hope we see more of this industry-wide.

How to Apply: Pick your favorite method

As with many foundations, how you apply Uoma Beauty's Say What Foundation is up to your preferred method and finish. One way is to use a foundation brush; I love a dense, flat-top shape. Beauty blenders are also a great method to apply foundation for lighter coverage, or of course, you can go with my personal favorite: using your fingers.

When I want to achieve a skin-like finish, I use my fingers to apply foundation. I prefer this method as my body heat helps to melt the product into my skin. This option has worked great for me, especially when trying out a new foundation for the first time. If I find the formula too thick, I can lighten the coverage with a beauty blender. My method may sound like madness, but it works.

The Results: A buildable matte finish that lasts all day

The Uoma Beauty Say What Foundation sits comfortably on my skin. When applying the product, I noticed just how buildable it was, so I could decide if I wanted light, medium, or full coverage—the foundation gave me control while benefiting my skin type. The finish is more on the matte side, and I typically prefer something more dewy. The matte finish made it evident that I had on a foundation, which I like to avoid, so I used a beauty blender to create a more lightweight, skin-like finish. The product also wore well throughout the day, and I didn’t feel the need to touch up with powder, as I enjoyed how the foundation evolved naturally on my skin. All in all, I like that the foundation was easy to work with and fulfilled most of my needs.

The Value: Pretty good

Uoma Beauty's Say What Foundation is available on the brand's website and at Ulta stores for $39, which I’m not mad about at all. First, let me just say a little bit goes a very long way: If this is your first time using the product, I would use a minimal amount when applying. To that point, one bottle is going to last you quite a while. Secondly, I love to see Black-owned brands know their worth by setting a fair price. For so long, Black and brown women in the beauty industry have been undervalued and unappreciated, so I'm happy to see many entrepreneurs taking back their power, setting the bar at a point that acknowledges their value and contributions.

