Uoma Beauty’s New Line Is for "Every Lifestyle and Budget"

Sharon Chuter will never stop making waves in the beauty industry. The creator of the viral #PullUpOrShutUp campaign and the Make It Black campaign recently decided to expand her reach for inclusivity with a collaboration with one of the biggest beauty retailers today. "When I say I am not messing around with [the beauty] industry, I am not messing around with it," Chuter shares with us over Zoom. "I am going to make this industry less exclusive and more inclusive."

In efforts to promote radical transparency and inclusivity in the multi-billion dollar beauty industry, Chuter is extending the reach of UOMA Beauty to Walmart. There she'll introduce her new, affordable beauty line: UOMA by Sharon C.

"Beauty comes in every color, but it also comes in every lifestyle and budget," Chuter tells us. UOMA by Sharon C. does just that. The new launch is an affordable extension of her existing brand, available exclusively in over 3,000 Walmart stores nationwide. As the beauty mogul puts it, "if you're going to include everybody, you also have to be conscious of the price point.

Ahead, learn about the inspiration behind the inclusive brand, along with some must-haves to shop from the collection available exclusively at Walmart.

About The Brand

Chuter was deliberate in her approach to creating high-quality, luxury products at affordable prices. For the beauty founder, it was also important that UOMA by Sharon C. provided the same beauty promise as her other projects: to make self-care and soul care a priority. Hence the slogan: Care Without Compromise. "We want to empower people to care for themselves selfishly while still being selfless," the beauty founder shared with Byrdie. "We can care for ourselves, our planet, and others all at once, it doesn't have to be either-or."

Created with all skin tones and types in mind, the products are formulated with naturally derived ingredients that are vegan, cruelty-free, and sustainable. Even the packaging is 100% recyclable. Chuter explains: "We brought prestige quality products into the mass space with conscious ingredients—I refuse to use the word clean because that's just B.S.—and not charging crazy for it."

To clarify, conscious ingredients to Chuter are more so about what’s not included in the products vs. what is. For example, she intentionally decided to swap out beeswax for the vegan (and cruelty-free) alternative of rice wax.

The Collection

The collection includes six products ranging from skincare to makeup essentials. "Everybody who has tested the collection is obsessed," Chuter tells us. "They've been crazy about the product, which is just fantastic!"

UOMA by Sharon C. Flawless IRL Foundation $15 Shop

The Flawless IRL Foundation ($15) is an oil-free formula with customized skincare ingredients that diminishes pores and fine lines while giving you an instant flush of buildable coverage. Available in 30 shades, the velvety cream-like foundation also has a soft-focus, blurring effect to leave you looking flawless in real life.

UOMA by Sharon C. 2-in-1 Water-activated Cleansing Wipes $6 Shop

Chuter is reinventing the makeup wipe with biodegradable options. The GO AWF! 2-in-1 Water-activated Cleansing Wipes ($6) are not only biodegradable but also hypoallergenic. Infused with argan oil and vitamin E extract, the wipes come to life when you add water. Unlike most makeup removers on the market currently, the GO AWF! Wipes are 100% natural cotton, so don't worry about stripping or drying out your skin. "They’re powered by argan oil," the entrepreneur explains, adding, "who's ever heard of that before? Nobody."

UOMA by Sharon C. GO AWF! Au Natural Cleansing Oil $15 Shop

The GO AWF! Au Natural Cleansing Oil ($15) effortlessly washes away even the toughest waterproof makeup and leaves your skin feeling soft, clean, and smooth. Consisting of olive oil, castor oil, grapeseed oil, and white mulberry extract, the must-have grabs extra points for doing so without leaving a greasy residue.

UOMA by Sharon C. Supa’ Natural Glow Vitamin C Serum $18 Shop

The fast-absorbing Supa’ Natural Glow Vitamin C Serum ($18) allows you to unlock your skin’s youthful radiance. "The vitamin C serum is next level. To have a 20% vitamin C product with 84% naturality is just insane," Chuter reveals.

UOMA by Sharon C. It’s Complicated Glossy Lip Tint & Oil $7 Shop

Infused with avocado oil and hyaluronic acid, the non-sticky It’s Complicated Glossy Lip Tint & Oil ($7) formula keeps your lips hydrated for comfortable all-day wear. Chuter tells us that the lip tint has become “wildly popular” amongst testers because of its ability to be used as a lip gloss, blush, or liquid lid color.

UOMA by Sharon C. Badder Boom Volumizing Mascara $8 Shop

Last, but not least, is the Badder Boom Volumizing Mascara ($8). Promising to give your lashes "explosive" length and volume instantly, the formula is enriched with nourishing argan oil, castor seed oil, and Kalahari melon oil, to condition and strengthen your lashes. As a bonus, the cutting-edge, spiral-designed spoolie is tightly packed with bristles for maximum length from root to tip.

"People can’t believe this mascara is 84% natural," Chuter proudly shares. "And it’s only $8? Come on, at this point, it is just ridiculous."

The Inspiration

So what beauty products can you find in the UOMA founder's purse? "Usually it's the new things that I'm developing," she says. "I make products that I don't have to touch up. It's one of my pet peeves. I hate touch-ups, so I always create makeup that I apply in the morning and I don't have to carry it in my bag."

For those wondering what’s next for UOMA Beauty, Chuter says you'll just have to stay tuned for her next amazing project. To shop the collection, visit uomabeauty or your local Walmart.