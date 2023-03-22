The Undone Blowout Is the Celeb-Loved Trend You're About to See Everywhere

Heading into spring is all about shedding heaviness, whether we're stowing away our gargantuan coats or saying goodbye to our thick creams. Lately, we've seen this sentiment translate to hairstyles too, and although TikTok hair trends like curtain bangs, supermodel blowouts, and barrel curls aren't going anywhere, the voluminous styles and flippy textures can feel a bit much as temperatures begin to rise.

Luckily, a stripped-down, spring-ready alternative is here: the undone blowout. Ahead, everything you need to know about the emerging trend.

Getty Images

The Trend

With the launch of the Dyson Airwrap, voluminous, fluffy hairstyles suddenly took over TikTok. Matilda Djerf become a hair icon, alongside Farrah Fawcett and '90s supermodels like Cindy Crawford. No matter who you were trying to emulate, you were after one thing: massive amounts of gravity-defying volume.

As the warmer weather approaches, though, we’re seeing stars on the red carpet opt for more subdued styles, which range from pin-straight to a more wispy natural texture. Furthermore, with Daisy Jones & The Six heavy on the minds of everyone in the beauty and fashion worlds, we’re seeing celebs opt for retro a ‘70s vibe, and that includes their hair. The undone blowout still has the sleek polish of a classic blowout, but without the trademark bounce of other trending styles. The volume is mostly kept to the crown, and the ends have a softness to them instead of the flippy, fluffy texture signature to a supermodel look.

How to do a Undone Blowout

When it comes to warmer weather, keeping it simple is key, and the the undone blowout is pretty easy to achieve. One prime example of this blowout was Jennifer Coolidge’s hair at the Shotgun Wedding premiere back in January 2023, and her hairstylist Marc Mena, gave us the details on achieving this look.

Getty Images

"Jennifer plays by her own rules and is her own reference,” Mena, who achieved this blowout with Better Not Younger products, tells Byrdie. “To honor this, I was inspired to elevate and enhance her look with a retro soft wave. Let's call it Jennifer 2.0.” Mena shied away from creating a ‘90s blowout in favor of an airier approach: “We used a more brushed-out look for Jennifer. This is a popular technique and trend because it facilitates shine, bounce, and a healthy glow.”

First, Mena applied the Better Not Younger Lift Me Up Hair Thickener ($35) to Coolidge’s hair from roots to ends and then gave her a rough blow-dry, focusing on the roots to add lift. After that, Mena used a medium round brush to smooth out the rest of Coolidge’s hair.

To set the look, Mena applied large Velcro rollers from underneath the strands, directing the wrapping motion away from Coolidge’s face. “I think hot rollers and Velcro rollers are making such a comeback. They’re so easy to use, and Better Not Younger Lift Me Up Hair Thickener is the perfect product for a roller set.” He then spritzed Coolidge’s hair with the Better Not Younger Wake Up Call High Hold Thickening Hairspray ($35) and let it sit until Coolidge’s makeup artist was finished applying her makeup. (For those without a glam team at home, setting your hair in curlers for twenty to thirty minutes should do the trick.)

As Mena mentioned, rollers are having a moment for creating a voluminous, ‘90s-like blowout. Still, he shares his secret for maintaining a softer, more relaxed shape while still using the tool: “Allowing the rollers to set for a while is critical, and patience is key—then comb, comb, COMB with a wide-toothed comb.” While unrolling each section, Mena shot each strand with the thickening spray again and then backcombed the roots before brushing the rest of the strand out.

Once all the rollers were removed, Mena prepped the star’s hair with the Better Not Younger No Remorse Heat Protection & Taming Spray ($33) and created soft waves through the mid-lengths with a 1.5” curling iron. Finally, Mena parted Coolidge’s hair down the middle and broke the curls up again with a wide tooth comb, and finished the look with a final spritz of thickening spray.

The overall look is soft, wavy, and, best of all, still voluminous—but not fluffy. If you’re not ready to forego the body-ridden texture of past hair trends but want to dive into something that’s a bit more chill, the undone blowout trend is worth trying on for a change.