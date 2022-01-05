21 Underrated Beauty Products To Add to Your Routine

Whether it's a sublime foundation or a stash of glosses, we all tend to have our arsenals of tried-and-true beauty products. But what about the products we don't know about? You know, the ones that are underrated or a bit quirky.
I love finding fun products that add more joy to my routine. You cannot beat a classy Chanel red lipstick, but a cereal-scented lip gloss is also pretty special. If you're looking to add some hidden gems to your makeup and skincare collection, I've got you covered. Below, discover 21 underrated products spanning body butter to blush oil.
Tower 28 Blush Balm
In case you haven't heard, purple blush is in. When I first heard this, I was tempted to roll my eyes at the latest TikTok trend. But in actuality, it's a quick way to achieve a snatched look with a sprinkle of '80s influence. Tower 28's Blush Balm ($20) in After Hours will do the trick.
Sara Happ Dream Slip Lip Mask
This lip mask keeps hydration locked in all night long. When I wear the Sara Happ Dream Slip Lip Mask ($34) overnight, I always wake up with pillowy soft lips.
iNNBEAUTY Glaze Lip Oil
The older I get, the more I reminisce about things from childhood. I often find myself thinking about the fruity cereals I used to eat, and that’s exactly what iNNBeauty's Glaze Lip Oil ($15) smells like. But it doesn’t just smell good. It's also made with a blend of nourishing ingredients like jojoba oil.
Youthforia Color Changing Blush Oil
Blush was already cool, but Youthforia gave it the upgrade we didn't know it needed. The brand's Color Changing Blush Oil ($36) looks transparent in the bottle, but the blush changes color based on your skin's pH when you apply it. And it doesn't just deliver on the science front, the blush blends and builds beautifully too.
Ami Colé Skin-Enhancing Tint
Ami Colé's Skin-Enhancing Tint ($32) is a 2021 Byrdie Beauty Award winner for a reason. It delivers a flawless satin finish and adds a soft glow to your complexion. Plus, it's formulated with skin-loving ingredients like baobab, hibiscus, and pumpkin.
Opulus Beauty Labs Starter Kit
When I heard about the Opulus Beauty Labs Starter Kit ($395), I was curious but mostly skeptical. After trying it out, I was sold. It's a small device that warms up and blends a nugget of skincare into a freshly whipped cream. Not only is the idea cool, but the formula feels good on my skin and delivers results.
Bodyography Glitter Pigment
Minimalistic and neutral looks are nice, but sometimes you want something a bit louder. Bodyography’s Glitter Pigment ($23) is a Byrdie favorite for its pigmented color, brilliant glitter, and wonderfully silky texture. The color options are the cherry on top—ranging from champagne pink to blue-green.
LYS Beauty Aim High Pressed Highlighter Powder
LYS Beauty's Aim High Pressed Highlighter Powder ($19) is everything a highlighter should be. The velvety pressed highlighter instantly adds radiance to the skin. It's also made with niacinamide and sodium hyaluronate to help replenish the skin and reduce the appearance of pores.
Doe Magnetic Lash Starter Kit
If you have trouble laying false lashes flat on your lash line, magnetic lashes are your ideal alternative. Doe is a handmade and cruelty-free beauty brand specializing in Korean silk lashes. Their magnetic liner glides on smoothly, and their lightweight lashes easily snap on (and stay on). Doe’s Magnetic Lash Starter Kit ($110) includes four lash styles and a full-size liner.
Kaja Beauty Bento Eyeshadow Trio
I'll always fawn over makeup that's thoughtfully formulated and packaged beautifully. Kaja Beauty's Bento Eyeshadow Trio ($21) meets both of these criteria. The eyeshadows are housed in a chic stacked container and are available in various long-lasting shades. Whether you're an eyeshadow lover or a minimalist looking to dabble, Kaja Beauty's BentBeauty'sdow Trios are sure to please.
No, Thank You CBD Lip Balm
I always travel with a lip balm in tow during the winter months. California-based CBD skincare brand No, Thank You is home to my favorite lip product. Their CBD Lip Balm ($12) glides on smoothly, doesn’t need constant reapplication, and has a delightful smell. It also earns bonus points for its fully recyclable packaging.
Evio Velvet Color Sticks
If you're trying to do your makeup in a flash, you'll want to have Evio's Velvet Color Sticks ($23) in your makeup bag. The multipurpose product can be used on your lips, cheeks, and eyes. It comes in four versatile shades, ranging from dusty nude to burnt sienna.
Brow Down Studio Brow Lamination To Go
In 2021, we saw a lot of fluffy brow action, and that's sticking around for 2022. Achieve the full, feathery brows of your dreams with Brow Down Studio's Brow Lamination To Go Kit. The super sculpting brow wax enhances the shape of your brows and keeps hairs in place all day.
Kiramoon Star Jelly Magic Resurfacing Facial
If you're concerned about dullness, breakouts, or enlarged pores, try Kiramoon's Star Jelly Magic Resurfacing Facial ($45). It exfoliates and hydrates at the same time, leaving your skin smooth and glowy for days.
Spectacle Performance Crème
As soon as I tried the Spectacle Performance Crème ($89), I knew it was a game-changer for my skin. The fragrance-free crème is made with antioxidants and niacinamide to protect skin and diminish dullness. It's the perfect primer for makeup, and the container (pump included) is fully recyclable.
Kinship Pimple Potion
Kinship's Pimple Potion ($19) is a must-try product if you're dealing with a breakout. Made with acne-fighting ingredients like retinal and salicylic acid, this product is an effective spot treatment. I love to apply it overnight to let it work its magic while I sleep.
Frank Body Perky Sculpting Body Hydrator
Frank Body's Perky Sculpting Body Hydrator ($20) smells delicious (like a vanilla latte), has pretty packaging, and leaves your skin hydrated. It's made with enriching ingredients such as caffeine, acai, and shea butter.
Vacation Eau de Toilette
With pool water, pineapple, and coconut notes, Vacation's Eau de Toilette ($60) smells like summer. The notes blend to create an exciting fragrance that's not overwhelming. I've come to appreciate the perfume's beachy nostalgia a lot more in the middle of a cold winter.
Kayali Eden Juicy Apple
Kayali's Eden Juicy Apple ($118) is the brand's newest Eau de Parfum and is a must-have in any fragrance collection. This scent is vibrant and sweet, thanks to its apple, lychee, vanilla, and musk notes. Plus, the red bottle is sexy and elevates any space where it sits.
The Lip Bar Lip Gloss
Clear lip gloss is essential to have in your stash. The Lip Bar's Lip Gloss ($14) in Minimalist is one of the best on the market. It has a hydrating vegan formula, adds unbeatable shine to your lips, and applies smoothly without annoying stickiness.
Brown Girl Jane Bahia Eau de Parfum
Brown Girl Jane is a Black woman-owned wellness brand. Their fragrances are crafted to help you relax, smell your best, and transport you to a new place since each Eau de parfum is inspired by a different location. Bahia ($62) is a favorite—the warm fragrance contains a neuroscientifically proven technology that elicits feelings of relaxation and comfort.