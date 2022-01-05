21 Underrated Beauty Products To Add to Your Routine

Whether it's a sublime foundation or a stash of glosses, we all tend to have our arsenals of tried-and-true beauty products. But what about the products we don't know about? You know, the ones that are underrated or a bit quirky.

I love finding fun products that add more joy to my routine. You cannot beat a classy Chanel red lipstick, but a cereal-scented lip gloss is also pretty special. If you're looking to add some hidden gems to your makeup and skincare collection, I've got you covered. Below, discover 21 underrated products spanning body butter to blush oil.

