How to Try ”Underpainting”—the Key to a Naturally Sculpted Makeup Look

"Underpainting" is arguably one of TikTok's most viral makeup techniques, with the hashtag amassing over 185 million views on the app. This trick, which involves applying products like contour underneath foundation, has been used by MUAs for decades for quite a few reasons. Specifically, the unconventional makeup method helps create a look that appears more natural, blended, and glowy. Ready to incorporate underpainting into your routine? Ahead, two professional makeup artists explain the underpainting process step by step.

Meet the Expert Eddie Duyos is a professional makeup artist and senior manager of professional education and makeup artistry for Make Up For Ever.

Michelle Clark is a professional makeup artist and the global senior artist at MAC Cosmetics.

What Is Underpainting?

Underpainting is a makeup application technique that involves applying complexion products like blush and contour under your foundation for a more natural finish. The technique has gone viral thanks to makeup artist Mary Phillips, known for regularly painting notable faces like Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, and Jennifer Lopez. While underpainting uses the same products you'd typically wear (think: blush, bronzer, or concealer), the order in which products are applied sets this method apart. When underpainting, you apply contour, concealer, and blush before foundation. "The underpainting technique is used to build dimension from underneath," Duyos explains. "While this technique is currently trending, it has been around for decades and was predominantly and originally used in prosthetics."

The Benefits of Underpainting

Duyos says one of the benefits of underpainting is that it is "a seamless and quick application process." Beyond that, it undoubtedly helps enhance the finish of your makeup. "It helps to create a smooth contour and highlight that is undetectable and creates a very natural dimension," he notes. Clark echoes these sentiments, "Underpainting helps to create a smooth contour and undetectable highlight. Using this technique allows you to use less product and still enhance your bone structure in a way that looks very natural."

