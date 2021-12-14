The Best Beauty Products Under $25

It's no secret we're devoted to finding the best formulas on the market—and that includes the most affordable ones as well. Accessibility is paramount when it comes to building out a consistent beauty routine. The age-old myth that beauty products have to be expensive to be effective is obsolete (it's right up there with the idea they have to hurt to work, right?). So, we're excited to offer up the best in affordable beauty with product picks that are all under $25. There's an exciting mix of skincare, makeup, and haircare for everyone, so go ahead and dig in. Below, take a look at our 2021 Under-$25 Beauty Award Winners.