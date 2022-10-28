Undefined Beauty Is the Newest Black-Owned Skincare Brand at Ulta Beauty

As a skincare enthusiast, the brands that resonate with me the most are those with clear core values. Undefined Beauty falls under that category. Founded by Dorian Morris, the brand is focused on creating plant-based solutions that are inclusive and affordable. Morris launched her brand in 2018 after spending nearly two decades working in the beauty and wellness industry for companies like Covergirl, Kendo, and Sundial. "I launched Undefined because I felt something was missing in the industry: authenticity, inclusivity, and the courage to do things a little differently," she says.
Undefined Beauty
Founded: Dorian Morris, 2018
Based in: San Francisco, CA
Pricing: $-$$; most products range between $12 and $28
Best Known For: Creating accessible and affordable skincare with plant-based ingredients.
Most Popular Product: R&R Day Serum
Fun Fact: The R&R Exfoliator label features an illustration of one of Morris' siblings.
Brands You'll Love: Jacq's Skincare, Pholk Beauty, and Eadem
Morris's mission as a founder is about more than creating innovative products (but more on those ahead). Through Undefined Beauty, Morris seeks to challenge restricting perceptions and inspire others to live life on their terms. "There's power in living undefined, charting your own course, breaking society's constricting boxes, and creating a lifestyle that works for you," she says.
She also uses her brand to shed light on the importance of democratizing beauty. "Beauty shouldn't be illusive or exclusive," Morris notes. "We all deserve access to high-quality products. Undefined is bridging that gap with performance-driven, prestige-quality formulas at accessible prices."
Morris' commitment to accessibility and inclusivity recently led to one of the brand's most monumental moments—a partnership with Ulta Beauty. Starting October 24, Undefined Beauty's R&R collection became available on the beauty retailer's website. And beginning October 30, you can shop the products in person at 634 stores. "This partnership reinforces my mission to democratize beauty via consciously crafted products at accessible prices," she says. "I want Undefined to reach so many beauty lovers and, more importantly, as a result of the union with Ulta, continue to elevate inclusivity."
Undefined Beauty's R&R Collection includes seven products, ranging from serums to SPF. If you're thinking of giving the range a try, we've got you covered. Ahead, read all about the brand's best products.
R&R Cleanser
Here's one of the reasons the R&R Cleanser Gel is a fan favorite: the afterglow. This clear gel cleanser is packed with key ingredients that will leave your skin radiant post-cleanse. Its primary ingredient is aloe, a plant notorious for its healing and soothing properties. Niacinamide and green tea are also present in the formula to refine pores and balance your skin.
With this cleanser, "a little goes a long way" is an understatement. All you need is one pump to achieve a smooth, luxurious lather. The cleanser is lightly scented with herbs that are pleasant to the senses, like cedarwood, wild mint, and bergamot.
R&R Exfoliator
The R&R Exfoliator combines 10% AHAs, BHAs, and PHAs with ingredients like kombucha and ginseng. This blend of ingredients helps the exfoliating treatment smooth and resurface the skin. The brand recommends shaking the product to activate it and misting it directly onto your skin. You can also apply it to a cotton pad and gently sweep it across your face for extra exfoliation. Either way, you'll appreciate how refreshed your skin feels after using it.
R&R Day Serum
One of Undefined Beauty's best-selling products is its R&R Day Serum, which is meant to help fade dark spots and refine pores. This serum is like no other I've tried. It has little to no fragrance, making it great for sensitive skin, and its texture is rich (think of maple syrup without the stickiness). This lightweight serum glides onto the skin and feels incredibly soothing. Apart from its luxurious texture, the ingredient list is another selling point. It includes dark spot-fading powerhouses like vitamin C, kojic acid, alpha arbutin, and purslane.
R&R Night Serum
R&R Night Serum helps calm your skin at the end of a long day. Its texture is a little thicker than the day serum, but it doesn't feel heavy. It's full of reparative ingredients, like carrot seed, moth bean, and bakuchiol, to help restore the skin. Gently rub a few drops of this serum onto your face and neck each night. You'll wake up with a beautiful glow.
R&R Gel-Creme Moisturizer
The R&R Gel-Creme Moisturizer is one fluid ounce of pure hydration. The moisturizer fights free radicals and supports the skin barrier. It's packed with nourishing ingredients like shea butter, vitamin e, and niacinamide. It also contains the powerhouse hydrating ingredient, hyaluronic acid. The brand suggests applying the moisturizer to the face and neck daily. Your skin will feel incredibly hydrated when you slather this on top of the Day or Night Serum.
R&R Sun Serum
R&R Sun Serum is one of the brand's newest products. The tinted mineral SPF 50 is formulated with dynamic actives, including niacinamide, tremellas mushroom, raspberry seed, jojoba, and rosemary. It hydrates while protecting your skin from the sun, pollution, and blue light. With Morris being passionate about inclusive formulas, it's no surprise the sun serum comes in a universally-flattering shade that doesn't leave a white cast. You should use the Sun Serum 15 minutes before sun exposure and reapply after 40 minutes of sweating or swimming.
R&R Mineral Mist
Undefined Beauty created an elevated face mist, developing a mineral-rich prebiotic formula. Sea kelp, Kakadu plum, tremella mushroom, and magnesium are some standout ingredients in this facial spray. You can apply the ultra-fine mist throughout the day to bare skin or on top of makeup.