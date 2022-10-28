Undefined Beauty Is the Newest Black-Owned Skincare Brand at Ulta Beauty

As a skincare enthusiast, the brands that resonate with me the most are those with clear core values. Undefined Beauty falls under that category. Founded by Dorian Morris, the brand is focused on creating plant-based solutions that are inclusive and affordable. Morris launched her brand in 2018 after spending nearly two decades working in the beauty and wellness industry for companies like Covergirl, Kendo, and Sundial. "I launched Undefined because I felt something was missing in the industry: authenticity, inclusivity, and the courage to do things a little differently," she says.

Undefined Beauty Founded: Dorian Morris, 2018 Based in: San Francisco, CA Pricing: $-$$; most products range between $12 and $28 Best Known For: Creating accessible and affordable skincare with plant-based ingredients. Most Popular Product: R&R Day Serum Fun Fact: The R&R Exfoliator label features an illustration of one of Morris' siblings. Brands You'll Love: Jacq's Skincare, Pholk Beauty, and Eadem

Morris's mission as a founder is about more than creating innovative products (but more on those ahead). Through Undefined Beauty, Morris seeks to challenge restricting perceptions and inspire others to live life on their terms. "There's power in living undefined, charting your own course, breaking society's constricting boxes, and creating a lifestyle that works for you," she says.

She also uses her brand to shed light on the importance of democratizing beauty. "Beauty shouldn't be illusive or exclusive," Morris notes. "We all deserve access to high-quality products. Undefined is bridging that gap with performance-driven, prestige-quality formulas at accessible prices."

Morris' commitment to accessibility and inclusivity recently led to one of the brand's most monumental moments—a partnership with Ulta Beauty. Starting October 24, Undefined Beauty's R&R collection became available on the beauty retailer's website. And beginning October 30, you can shop the products in person at 634 stores. "This partnership reinforces my mission to democratize beauty via consciously crafted products at accessible prices," she says. "I want Undefined to reach so many beauty lovers and, more importantly, as a result of the union with Ulta, continue to elevate inclusivity."

Undefined Beauty's R&R Collection includes seven products, ranging from serums to SPF. If you're thinking of giving the range a try, we've got you covered. Ahead, read all about the brand's best products.

