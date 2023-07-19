Apparently, Unbuttoned Jeans Are the Latest It-Girl Style Trend

It seems like almost every day, a new fashion trend emerges and is suddenly everywhere—and these days, it seems to be all about getting clever with proportions and styling. From big, useless belts to the no-pants look, there’s a lot to unpack, but the latest trend that we’ve seen our favorite celebrities rocking is unbuttoned jeans. And we don’t mean when you unbutton your jeans because you just had a big bowl of pasta: Instead, people are unbuttoning their jeans on purpose, for the sake of fashion. When we first heard about this latest viral trend, we didn’t know what to think of it, but after doing some research and seeing the celebs that have tried it, we think they’re onto something. While we won’t wear unbuttoned jeans into the office, we do think it’s a fun way to spice up a going-out look or even to take some Instagram pictures. Keep reading to learn all about the unbuttoned jeans trend, complete with celeb inspiration, styling tips, and our top denim picks for giving the look a try.

The Trend

Unbuttoned jeans are nothing new, but they are new in the sense that more and more people are walking around with them unbuttoned on purpose. Gone are the days of yelling out “XYZ (AKA examine your zipper)” to your friends, as this look is now intentional, and it couldn't look more effortlessly cool. In the last few years, we’ve seen celebs and influencers posting photos to their social media accounts with their jeans unbuttoned (and often rolled down as well). So what’s the deal?

The main reason people are walking around with their jeans purposely unbuttoned is to make a statement. It's popular to choose a style that's mid- to high-waisted, as once you unbutton them, they have a lower profile similar to the low-rise jeans and crossover waistlines that have been trending in recent years. The unbuttoned jeans trend makes high-waisted styles look mid-rise and mid-rise styles look low-rise, and we recommend choosing one of these to give it a try for yourself (an already low-rise pair might not sit as comfortably or create the desired silhouette). Most unbuttoned jeans tend to give off low-rise energy, reminiscent of all things Y2K. We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again—Y2K fashion isn’t going away anytime soon.

Where You've Seen It

Bella Hadid hopped on the unbuttoned jeans trend for an Instagram post back in 2020, pairing her denim with a white bandeau bikini top and a striped baseball cap. The end result feels effortless for relaxed summer days, and her Pinterest-worthy look still serves as peak inspiration for trying the trend today.

Jennie Kim of Blackpink also tried the unbuttoned jeans trend in a Calvin Klein ad she posted to Instagram in 2021. Instead of folding the front part of her jeans, she folded the entire waistband down, creating a more dramatic effect.

Attending a football game in 2021, Winnie Harlow took the unbuttoned jeans trend in a sporty direction by pairing her denim with a cropped tank jersey and branded underwear peeping through the gap. With this year's football season right around the corner, we definitely plan on copying her style.

We've also started to see more of the unbuttoned jeans trend during festival season in recent years. Some standouts include influencers and celebs Kaz Kamwi, Valentina Sampaio, and Carina Zavline.

How to Wear Unbuttoned Jeans

When it comes to actually wearing the unbuttoned jeans trend yourself on a daily basis, we suggest going for a style that fits looser toward the bottom with a tighter waist, so they won’t fall down as soon as you unbutton them. Jeans with a zipper work best, but if yours just have buttons, those should work just fine, too. To rock the look, simply undo the top button (or however many buttons you need to) and fold your jeans down in the front. For a more dramatic look, you can fold the entire waistband down, too. For the summer months, this trend is perfect for shorts, whether you’re going to a pool party or brunch.