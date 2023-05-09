Ulta's 'The Little Mermaid' Collab Is Here to Give You Glistening Mermaid Skin

The mermaidcore trend has infiltrated both the fashion and beauty industries in 2023. Dark mermaid fashion has dominated runways, and the mythical siren-inspired mermaid skin look popped up everywhere this spring. While you don't need to buy anything new to try out the aquatic look, Ulta's latest collab is a good place to start if you're looking to channel your inner Ariel.

That's right, today Ulta debuts The Little Mermaid Collection, inspired by the live-action Disney movie hitting theaters this summer. Read on for everything you need to know about the new launch.

The Collaboration

The Little Mermaid first debuted in 1989 as a Disney animation that follows Ariel, King Triton’s youngest daughter, who knows that there’s more to life than the underwater castle in which she was raised (TBH, any ex-pat can relate). The film’s catchy songs and coming-of-age story caught on like wildfire, and this year, the live-action version premiered on May 8, with actress Halle Bailey cast as Ariel.

Ulta's Little Mermaid Collection was inspired by the live-action retelling of the classic tale, where Ariel journeys to embrace her inner beauty.

Ulta Beauty

The Collection

Usually, collaborations happen between one brand and one entity—but Ulta called on suncare brand Black Girl Sunscreen and skincare brand Pacifica to join in on the underwater fun. The collection includes the Ulta Beauty Collection Beauty Box: Disney’s The Little Mermaid Edition ($25), which features a variety of The Little Mermaid-themed makeup essentials for eyes, lips, and face, all encased in a reflective seashell-shaped kit. You’ll also find an Ulta Beauty Collection, The Little Mermaid-themed bath set, and The Little Mermaid-inspired tools by Ulta Beauty Collection.

Ulta Beauty

It wouldn't be a proper day at the beach without the right sun protection, so the collection includes a Black Girl Sunscreen x Disney’s The Little Mermaid Make It Matte SPF 45 ($18), as well as a Black Girl Sunscreen x Disney’s The Little Mermaid SPF 30. Finally, Pacifica created The Little Mermaid-inspired skincare products, like the Pacifica x Disney’s The Little Mermaid Sea & C Love Vitamin Serum, as well as reusable eye patches, a foaming cleanser, and a mattifying setting spray to give you a glistening glow.

All in all, the collection will bring your current vanity to a whole new world.

You can shop the full Ulta Beauty Disney’s The Little Mermaid collection at Ulta Beauty stores and on ulta.com starting May 14.