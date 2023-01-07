Quality skincare can get expensive, especially if you’re trying to revamp your routine for the new year. Thankfully, Ulta Beauty is hooking you up. During the Love Your Skin event, Ulta is offering 50% off a handful of fan-favorite skincare products each day now through January 21. You read that right—every single day, a new set of products will be available for half-price, making it the perfect opportunity to stock up on dermatologist-loved moisturizers, TikTok-viral tools, and tons of other beauty steals. And, if you’re a Diamond or Platinum Member, you’ll qualify for free shipping (shipping is also free for orders over $35).

Today, Saturday, January 7, the brand is offering 50% discounts on products you won’t want to miss out on: Clinique’s Moisture Surge Moisturizer, a facial microneedling set from BeautyBio, the viral Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence from Cosrx, and Avene’s Tolerance Control Skin Recovery Cream and Tolerance Control Skin Recovery Balm. The deal will only be available today, so if you’ve got your eye on any of these products, be sure to check out as soon as possible. Ahead, find the best Ulta Love Your Skin deals to shop today.

Clinique Moisture Surge 100H Auto-Replenishing Hydrator Moisturizer

Now $14, Originally $27

Clinique knows good skin. Created by a beauty editor and a dermatologist back in 1968, Clinique was groundbreaking at the time for being safe, simple, and effective. The formulas have stood strong and still garner nothing but fantastic results. As the name suggests, this moisturizer’s formula keeps skin hydrated for up to 100 hours (thank you, hyaluronic acid and aloe bio-ferment), and it’s ideal for all skin types—not just super dry ones. The oil-free texture and lightweight consistency leave behind a radiant glow, perfect for prepping skin for makeup or accentuating bare skin. Plus, with ingredients like green tea leaf extract, vitamin C, and caffeine, you can trust it to work overtime to help improve the overall look of skin once it’s lathered on. At $27 it’s not too pricey, but now that it’s 50 percent off, the bargain is too good to pass up.

What Our Editors Say My oily skin is finicky. It gets tight and dry in winter due to cold air and indoor heating, yet an overly thick, heavy moisturizer will send it straight into a pimple and grease spiral. Clinique Moisture Surge Moisturizer has enough hydrating ingredients to keep my skin soft and supple, however its oil-free formula and gel texture maintains the balance. This is an oldie but a goodie. — Shannon Bauer, Senior Commerce Editor

BeautyBio Get That Glow GloPRO Facial Microneedling Discovery Set

Now $100, Originally $199

In case you didn’t know, microneedling is a popular skincare treatment that utilizes tiny needles (don’t worry, it’s minimally-invasive and not painful) to lightly puncture the outermost layers of the skin. These tiny pokes trigger the skin’s injury response, thus boosting collagen production, which comes with a long list of skincare benefits like smoother texture and minimized signs of aging. The treatment is typically performed by professionals in an office (and requires a pretty penny), but now, you can do it all on your own in the comfort of your home. The award-winning tool has captured the hearts of our testers and shoppers alike with its dermaroller tip and VibroTactile Stimulation (aka vibrations that revive cells in deeper layers of the skin) plus LED therapy to reduce inflammation. If you’re in the market for a tool like this one, now’s the time to buy since it’s $100 off.

What Our Testers Say “If you’re going to spend the big bucks on an at-home facial tool, Beauty Bio’s GloPRO Facial Microneedling Tool is the one to buy. After just one month of use, my skin is visibly softer, smoother, and more radiant than before.” —Jenna Igneri, Product Tester

Cosrx Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence

Now $13, Originally $25

Whether you’re scrolling TikTok or researching must-have skincare products online, you’ll come across Cosrx’s Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence. Beauty gurus (myself included) everywhere swear by its magical ability to hydrate, calm inflammation, and impart a glass-like sheen onto skin. As you may have guessed, the K-beauty essence contains snail mucin (in other words, the excretion from a snail), which is created by snails as a way to protect themselves. Board-certified dermatologist Sheel Desai-Solomon, M.D., previously told Byrdie that the excretion is naturally created without harming the snails and that the ingredient is “trusted in the K-beauty world to deliver noticeable results.” You can expect the snail mucin to hydrate, help boost collagen production, calm inflammation, and mitigate the look of premature aging—just know that it can feel a little—you guessed it—slimy. Once you get past the tacky texture, your skin will thank you tenfold.

Avene Tolerance Control Skin Recovery Cream

Now $18, Originally $36

Those with sensitive skin know the struggle of finding a moisturizer that strikes the right balance between nourishing and irritating. The Tolerance Control Skin Recovery Cream from Avene is a moisturizer formulated with D-sensinose (a post-biotic ingredient found in the brand’s proprietary mineral-rich thermal spring water), which the brand says can help quickly calm skin discomfort—whether it be tingling, burning, or tightness. You can also bank on this cream, which our testers ranked highly in our Best Face Moisturizers for Sensitive Skin test, to keep skin hydrated on a daily basis, as well as strengthen the skin barrier, which is key to keeping sensitive skin happy and healthy.

What Our Editors Say “I was introduced to these products from a facialist when my skin was particularly dry, flaky, and peeling. Every product from Avene is infused with thermal spring water, which helps to lock in hydration without oversaturating the skin with heavy emollients that can clog pores or irritate sensitive skin like mine. After one application, I noticed less dryness, while peeling and redness were reduced. I love that you can expect a heavy-duty moisture surge without experiencing greasiness.” —Jill DiDonato, Senior Commerce Editor

Avene Tolerance Control Skin Recovery Balm

Now $18, Originally $36

This also utilizes the thermal spring water the brand is known for in a thicker, more balmy texture, ideal for super dry or sensitive skin. This product is also great for cracked cuticles, scaly elbows, and other dry skin on your body that needs some TLC. Though they can be purchased separately, we highly recommend shopping both while they’re on sale to avoid dry, flaky patches this winter—especially if you have eczema or another highly-reactive skin condition.