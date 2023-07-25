The "Ugly Shoes" Trend Isn't Going Anywhere—See 8 of Our Favorite Styles

Consciously wearing "ugly shoes" to be fashionable feels a bit paradoxical, but it's become the biggest footwear trend over the last few seasons, with styles including Birkenstocks, dad sneakers, and Uggs coming back into the spotlight as not just practical or lazy choices, but statements of their own. Maybe something is exciting about owning the fact you're wearing something deemed ugly by society, or perhaps it just has to do with comfort (which most ugly shoes favor), but whatever it is, it's taken the fashion world by storm. Clearly, the trend isn't dying down anytime soon, so we've rounded up eight of the top "ugly" shoe trends of the moment. Read on to learn all about our favorite styles, including options to shop yourself.

Birkenstocks

The mighty Birkenstock has been a shoe staple for decades, but it only recently got the celebrity treatment it deserves. While it's not the most fashion-forward shoe to ever walk the Earth, something about the sandal is unconventionally charming. The Arizona style is a fan-favorite for summer (and has a prominent place in the Barbie movie), but as the colder months settle in, the switch to the shearling-lined Boston Birks is instantaneous.

Product Picks Birkenstock

Birkenstock

Birkenstock

Crocs

Let's be honest: Crocs are, by nature, ugly. Yet they're one shoe we haven't been able to part with since middle school—and they're back in a major way. The comfort level is unmatched, and the Jibbitz charms remain the perfect opportunity to create a unique look. In recent years, Crocs have dipped their toe into the fashion arena, releasing trendy styles like platforms as well as iconic collaborations with designers like Christopher Kane and Balenciaga.

Product Picks Crocs

Balenciaga

Crocs

Dad Sneakers

It's almost impossible to escape the dad sneaker/chunky sneaker trend at this point. Comfortable athletic shoe brands (and, TBH, all our feet) can thank celebrities like Bella Hadid for the sudden surge in popularity amongst millennials and Gen Z.

Jelly Sandals

ICYMI, jelly sandals are back from the '80s. There's no denying that this trend is divisive in both aesthetic and comfort, but we can't help but love them for the summer months. Between all the bright, fun shades and the designer variations, this "ugly" shoe trend proves to be more than just a fad these days.

"Crunchy" Sandals

Some shoes that we've already mentioned, like Birkenstocks, fall under the "crunchy" sandal category, which also includes Tevas and other hiking-trail-approved sandals that have crept into streetwear. Somehow, these shoes have evolved from a practical staple into a full-blown trend, but you won't hear us complaining.

Product Picks Teva

Reef

Sorel

Dr. Scholl's

If you haven't noticed by now, most of these "ugly" shoe trends are just styles from past decades making a resurgence. Another one that falls into that category is Dr. Scholl's. The sandal had a fashion-oriented moment in the '90s, with SJP often sporting the style while filming Sex and The City. Now, a new generation of stars like Lily-Rose Depp are again pulling out the style to wear. Also, numerous brands—think Ganni, Re/Done, and Veronica Beard—have partnered with the company in the last year to create sought-after versions.

Uggs

This style should come as no surprise, given the "Ugg renaissance" that we're currently experiencing. The brand has recently been pushing the envelope when it comes to silhouettes and colors, and some styles have become so popular that they're selling out and showing up on resale sites for double the cost.

Product Picks Ugg

Ugg

Ugg

Cartoon Kicks

The Big Red Boots from MSCHF feel like they were made to be a meme, yet they've somehow taken over NYC street style in the past year. Cartoon-inspired shoes are the "ugly" shoe trend of the moment (to match your pop art mani, if you're so inclined), and while they may usually be worn ironically, they're still some of today's most prominent must-haves.