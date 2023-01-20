Ugg Is Bringing Back Its Viral Ultra-Mini Boots in Fun New Colors

It’s been a minute since Bella Hadid re-popularized Uggs, a Y2K footwear staple, back in September 2022, when she wore the Classic Mini Platforms ($150) on repeat with her various off-duty looks. The boots caught on like wildfire, and whether they loved Uggs before Hadid or not, Bella Bots all over the internet showed their stamp of approval for Bella’s fashion choices and ordered their own Ugg mini platforms almost immediately, causing resellers to sell out of the shoe in the process. The style comes in about five different shades, but if none spoke to your heart back when they debuted, perhaps Ugg’s new collab will. On January 19, the brand reveals its Spring/Summer 2023 collaboration with Madhappy, which features two new Madhappy-exclusive shades.

The Brands

Ugg almost needs no introduction, but here’s some background on the iconic footwear brand. Back in 1978, Brian Smith, an Australian surfer living in Southern California, created the classic Ugg boot out of sheepskin for warmth post-surf. The boots were a quick hit, and everyone from Hollywood celebs to fashion editors clamored to get their hands on them, which led the shoes to be what Ugg calls “a staple of SoCal beach culture” by the mid-‘80s. The shoes hit their peak in the early 2000s thanks to celebs like Paris Hilton, but have recently been trending again, with the mini length selling out everywhere.

Madhappy, on the other hand, is a newer company that started in 2017 but quickly gained respect from fashion industry elites for its mission to amplify the discussion around mental health. Madhappy offers an array of SoCal-friendly fashion and lifestyle pieces like fuzzy knit cardigans, fleece sweatpants, and even snowboards and skis. In 2022, Madhappy started The Madhappy Foundation, a non-profit organization that donates 1% of each sale to projects that amplify the discussion around mental health, like The JED Foundation, Project Healthy Minds, Sad Girls Club, and more.

The Collaboration

“We are thrilled to unveil our partnership with Ugg. Since the beginning of Madhappy, feeling has been at the center of everything we do as it relates to both external quality and internal sentiment,” says Noah Raf, Co-Founder & Chief Creative Officer at Madhappy. “Ugg is such a natural partner for us as they’ve been creating high-quality products that evoke such a strong feeling of internal comfort for decades.”

By collaborating, both brands hope this collection could help create a more optimistic space open to conversations around mental health. As stated in a press release, “Ugg and Madhappy are proud to partner to create timeless and quality-crafted sheepskin boots to encourage our collective community to see softness as a superpower.”

The Products

Consider the Ugg x Madhappy Classic Ultra Mini Boot the boot you know and love, but with a fun twist. Much like the OG Ugg boot, The Ugg x Madhappy Classic Ultra Mini Boot is made from sheepskin and features a soft suede upper, sock liner in UGGplush upcycled wool blend, and a light-as-air outer sole made from Ugg’s proprietary Treadlite material. So, where does Madhappy come into play? The boots come in three class shades: Chestnut, White Pepper, Imperial; and two new Madhappy exclusive shades, Pink Cloud, and Whale. Each boot contains Madhappy’s signature hood stitching, plus a peace sign to remind you of the collab's mission.

With the hype surrounding he Mini Platform Ugg, we predict this collaboration will sell out quickly, so act fast. The Ugg x Madhappy Classic Ultra Mini Boot is available on January 19 for $160 at madhappy.com or ugg.com.

