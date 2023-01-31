Ugg Just Released a Cozy New “Soft Intimates” Collection

Whether you can’t imagine completing an outfit with anything other than mini Ugg boots or have yet to snag a pair of your own, everyone who's tried the shoes can agree: they're extremely cozy and warm. Now, Ugg has made taking the comfy vibes to your whole body easier than ever with the launch of its first-ever capsule "Soft Intimates" loungewear collection. Ahead, everything you need to know about the launch.



The Inspiration

There’s something cozy about spending a weekend day in your pajamas lounging around the house and doing a whole lot of… nothing. Still, actually wearing pajamas day in and day out can feel bleak, especially if you're working from home. Ugg says that “[this collection] bridges the gap between sleep and loungewear,” offering a cozy pajama-like feel on the skin that still looks put-together if you need to pop out of the house.



The Collection

Ugg’s Soft Intimates Collection features eight styles, all of which includes a blend of 90% Lenzing EcoVero Viscose (which the brand states is “environmentally preferred and antibacterial”) and 10% Elastane to create a soft feel and stretch for added comfort. Each piece comes in six colors, which include Allspice and Sepia, two neutral tones that are perfect for creating a second skin while layering, and Black, Grey Heather, and White if you prefer classic neutrals. For a pop of color, there's Sepia Mauve, a dusty rose. The collection consists of two bralette styles, a T-shirt, two pairs of boy shorts, and a pair of leggings, all of which have the Ugg logo etched into the waistband.

The Francis Bralette

Ugg Francis Bralette $34.00 Shop

This bralette features triangle cups that are double-layered, perfect for daily wear. With adjustable straps, all-over coverage, and a buttery feel, you won't even feel like you're wearing a bra.



The Gwendolynn Bralette

Ugg Gwendolynn Bralette $38.00 Shop

If you prefer to wear a sports bra as a top, yet don't like the constricting feel that many tend to offer, you can opt for this bralette instead. The Gwendolynn also features a doubled material to provide hold, while thick straps add even more support.



The Miriam Baby Tee

Ugg Miriam Baby Tee $48.00 Shop

Baby tees are all a great option because they pull together any outfit, while feeling as comfortable as, well, your favorite T-shirt. Opt for this in white or black for a classic off-duty look.



The Alexiah Boy Short

Ugg Alexiah Boy Short $34.00 Shop

Ugg says that this is part of its "design homage to men's boxer briefs," offering the same comfy feel of mens undergarments while actually fitting well on the body. These are fully lined, and offer a similar look to biker shorts, but in a soft, cozy fabric.



The Desiray Cheeky Boy Short

Ugg Desiray Cheeky Boy Short $28.00 Shop

If, despite your best efforts to sleep in silk pajama pants, you always find yourself returning to full-coverage underwear to wear to bed, consider these high-waisted boy shorts.



The Paloma Leggings

Ugg Paloma Leggings $58.00 Shop

Finally, there really is nothing that screams "cozy" as a soft pair of leggings. These feature a high waist and buttery feel throughout, perfect for working from home, going on walks, or running around town.

You can shop the full Soft Intimates Collection on ugg.com.