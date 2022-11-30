9 Cozy Ugg Outfits to Wear This Winter

Ugg is a household name we've all grown to know and love. Where fashion meets function, Ugg shoes provide all day comfort and warmth with countless styles to choose from. When you think Ugg, the first thing that comes to your mind is probably their line of classics (which you can't go wrong with), but the brand has since expanded to new styles that meet just about anyone's personal preference.

The popularity of Uggs is partly due to its versatility: You can style them at home with your sweatpants or dress them up with a sweater dress for dinner with friends. The Y2K trend has a way of reinventing itself year after year creating sought-after pieces we're all dying to get our hands on. You may have heard of the viral UGG Classic Mini Platforms, worn by celebrities like Bella and Gigi Hadid, and Keke Palmer, which are now virtually impossible to secure and are sold out just about everywhere.

Looking to style those old Uggs that have been sitting in your closet, or maybe invest in a new pair? We've got you covered. Ahead, 9 ways we're styling Ugg boots for the winter season.

With an Oversized Button-Down Shirt

For a functional, everyday utility style look pair an oversize button down with corduroy pants and lace-up boots. The Harrison Cozy Lace Boot is made from seam-sealed waterproof suede to protect against moderate snow or rainy weather, and it's available in either black or chestnut.

Workwear Inspired

Whether you're still working from home, hybrid, or full-time at the office, you can style your suiting with a pair of classic Uggs that will provide all-day cushioning for ultimate comfort. Layer the loafer-inspired Ashton Shoe for an extra cool look.

With Wide Leg Jeans and a Sweater

Rather than styling your Ugg boots with bootcut jeans like we did in the early 2000's, style them with a pair of flared denim for a more modern look. We're all about chocolate brown this season, and the detailing in this teal sweater pairs seamlessly with a pair of chocolate minis.

With a Pencil Skirt

You can't go wrong with a monochromatic look. This gorgeous pencil skirt and matching sweater are easy to wear for an elevated-yet-cozy look. Style this with a pair of cream colored cable-knit Uggs for added dimension and texture.

With a Sherpa Coat

If your closet looks like a sea of black, a bright pair of Ugg boots could be the perfect addition to your wardrobe. Step outside your comfort zone and style this gorgeous fuchsia colored boot with a coordinating sherpa jacket and comfortable knit pants. This look is giving model-off-duty in the best of ways.

With a Sweater Dress

You can't go wrong with a sweater dress and Ugg combo. The Classic Maxi Mini is a newer style for the brand, and adds the perfect bit of volume to a fitted silhouette.

With an Athleisure Jumpsuit

Take your athleisure to the next level with a stretchy jumpsuit. Grab a pair of the platform minis (while you still can) for some added height and finish the look off with a plaid puffer coat.

With Leggings

Leggings and Ugg boots are a timeless pairing. Mix up this classic by swapping out your boots for the fuzzy Fluff Momma Sugar Slide. This sleek and comfortable style is a quintessential look for running errands or walking around the city.

For the Snow

Oh, the weather outside is frightful, but this look is so delightful. Take a trip to the mountain and stay warm on the slopes in Ugg's updated Adirondack boot. These boots are waterproof with exceptional traction and made to withstand temperatures as low as low as -32 Celsius. Pair these with your favorite puffer coat and insulated snow pants for unmatched warmth.