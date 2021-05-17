U Beauty's Super Hydrator Is the Moisturizer of the Future

Innovative and effective, this moisturizer is the perfect all-rounder. It has a light but nourishing texture, feels soft on the skin, and is proven to provide more than just superficial hydration.

I’ve always been a little indifferent when it comes to luxury moisturizers. I have my favorites, but I’ve always preferred to invest time and research into serums—they do the majority of the heavy lifting, after all. But then came U Beauty. My first introduction was through my esthetician Melanie Grant, who suggested I use the brand’s Resurfacing Compound to even out my skin tone and reduce breakouts. When an expert like Grant speaks, you listen, so I obtained a bottle and got to work.

Fast-forward a month, and I was infatuated. Not only was my face clear and bright, but the U Beauty product had replaced quite literally all my active treatment ones. The natural thing to do then was reach for the brand’s second (and only other) skincare product, the U Beauty Super Hydrator. Categorically it’s a moisturizer, but the tech involved makes it so much more. Truth be told, it’s one of the best moisturizer I’ve tried in recent years, and that’s not a statement I make lightly.

If you’re looking for a really beautiful moisturizer that will do its job and do it well, this one comes recommended by me. Keep reading for my detailed thoughts.

U Beauty Super Hydrator Best for: All skin types, but especially dry and dehydrated skin. Uses: As a daily and nightly moisturizer for the face and neck. Hero ingredients: Five unique kinds of hyaluronic acid, including the Hydra-Siren capsule, which includes technology that neutralizes free radicals. Byrdie Clean? No; contains PEG-10. Price: $168 About the brand: U Beauty is a skincare brand founder by blogger and skin expert Tina Craig. The brand currently has only three products, and aims to streamline skincare and reduce excessive, multistep routines.

About My Skin: Congested and dehydrated

I don’t like complaining or picking apart my skin because it’s generally pretty healthy, but this is the product of a finely tuned routine and balanced lifestyle. When I’m off though, my skin is dehydrated, congested, and prone to pigmentation. It’s not overly dry or greasy, but I do like my skincare products to have a nice dewy finish, too.

The Ingredients: Hyaluronic acid (and lots of it)

Emily Algar

The star of the U Beauty Super Hydrator show is a complex of five different kinds of hyaluronic acid. Each one is different in size and composition, meaning it’s able to work at hydrating both the superficial and deeper layers of the skin. One of the five is also called the Hydra Siren Capsule, and this long-chain molecule is actually dehydrated and put into the brand's soon-to-be-patented Siren capsule technology, enabling it to travel much deeper into the skin than it could in its natural state. This Siren is also activated by free radicals, meaning the Super Smart Hydrator almost kicks into gear right when your face needs it.

It sounds high-tech (and it is), but I like to think of it as a delivery system that ensures your skin can actually use what you’re applying topically. Because, otherwise, what’s the point?

Beyond the hyaluronic magic, there’s also shea butter, peptides, oat extract, avocado oil, and argan oil to really nourish and reinforce barrier integrity. Basically, all of the good stuff.

The Results: Soft, properly hydrated skin

Emily Algar/Design by Cristina Cianci

U Beauty's Super Hydrator is like newborn skin, bottled. The texture is light but creamy, so it really melts on application without any residue. My favorite part though is how hydrated my skin feels all day—there’s no dehydration lines ruining makeup or flaking around my nose in the afternoon. Just smooth, soft, bouncy skin. Its effects are definitely immediate, but I noticed improvements in moisture levels long-term, too.

What’s really impressive about this product is that it works to moisturize almost any skin type. It also simultaneously treats dehydration and dryness, thanks to a formulation that amps up water levels and replenishes lost lipids (plus, creates a strong barrier to keep everything locked inside).

If you have severe acne or extreme sensitivity, I would suggest steering clear of this product. Otherwise, it’s a fantastic option for both day and night, as well as under makeup.

The Value: Expensive, but the quality may justify the price

As I mentioned earlier, I’ve long been skeptical of moisturizers that cost more than my phone bill, but this is one product where I’d probably make an exception. Clinical trials back up the claims, and my personal experience has been nothing short of amazing. You could absolutely still receive ample hydration from a drugstore product, but if you’re into luxury skincare or not satisfied with what’s out there, the Super Smart Hydrator really stands out in comparison with its luxury counterparts.

And if you follow the U Beauty ethos, you’ll have a streamlined routine with less products, making things more cost-effective (and sustainable) in the long run.

