25 Summer Shoes You'll Be Wearing All Season

With summer approaching and the idea of running barefoot through sandy stretches of beach high on everyone’s list, comfortable shoes are also a top priority. As a handbag designer with a passion for footwear, allow me to dress your soles in the latest summer styles by leading independent and artisanal shoe designers producing in small ateliers in Spain, Italy, and Portugal. From casual everyday slip-ons to Greek-inspired sandals to daring heels for an evening out, I’ve got your feet covered.
The only question is, what type of summer shoes to pack for your dreamy beach vacation or that dinner party you’ve been planning for months? Ahead, I've rounded up seven types of shoes you'll want to wear all season long.
Slip-ons
Comfort is key, so let’s begin with casually chic slip-ons that can dress you long after the summer sun has set.
Woven Shoes and Sandals
Eternally in style, step into a pair of hand-crafted woven shoes or sandals for that extra touch of artisanal flair.
Mules
A shoe that both embraces your foot and allows it to breathe, these a la mode mules make for the perfect slipper shoe.
Slides
These summer shoes take on many comfortable forms and easily slide into any occasion while remaining timeless.
Greek-Inspired Sandals
There’s no need to travel all the way to the Greek islands to pick up a pair of leather sandals that goddess Aphrodite would certainly have approved of.
Ankle-Strap Heels
Let your ankles take the spotlight in these strappy heels. They will prove to be the talk of the boulevard or the boardwalk.
Heeled Sandals
Add a few inches and a lot of glam with these dressy sandals that will walk you straight from a relaxing day into a thrilling night.
Slingbacks
Support your summer feet in style with these swoon-worthy slingbacks that will add elegance to any ensemble.