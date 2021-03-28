Every Type of Perm, Explained

04 of 08

Straight Perm

@chloechapman

Not all perms are curly. The catch that differs a straight perm from other straightening treatments? Well, it's permanent. (Hence it's name.)

"This isn’t something people normally ask for anymore," says Lara. "They tend to do a keratin treatment or Brazilian blowout instead." While a keratin treatment or a Brazilian blowout is a semi-permanent option with a shorter lifespan that smoothes over the cuticle, a straight perm is actually entering the hair shaft and altering the bonds of the hair for a longer-lasting effect. "A straight perm is great for someone with curly or frizzy hair who wants it to be straight and smooth," says Dunning.

"There are two main types of straight perms," she says, noting that their differences lie in the type of chemical formula that's used. One formula that's "thio"-based, "is ideal for those with type 2a (wavy/curly) to 3c (curly/coily) hair," Dunning explains. "Then there's a sodium hydroxide formula, which is the better option for types 3b (curly/coily) to 4c (kinky/coily)."

Once you've tried either one of these solutions to get the straightened hair you've always longed for, Dunning warns you should never try the other formula. "Even if it’s just on the ends or you feel that it’s been a 'long time,' those chemicals are still in there and can have devastating effects, basically making the hair melt—think Nair hair removal," says Dunning. Yikes! No thank you. Even your decision to do a straight perm is solidified in permanence, so be sure you're ready to commit to this look for the long haul.