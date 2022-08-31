There Are 7 Types of Manicures—Learn How to Choose the Right One

01 of 07

Regular Lacquer

What to Expect

Think of regular lacquer manicures as your everyday at-home or salon mani. They're done using regular nail polish, like Olive & June's Nail Polish ($9) or Gucci’s Glossy Nail Polish ($30).

“If you’re getting this done professionally, the nail technician will clean your cuticles, file and shape your nails, and apply a base coat, two to three layers of the nail polish, then a top coat,” says Brittney Boyce, a celebrity nail artist and the founder of Nails of LA. Beyond a solid coat of color, you can also use regular polish for nail art designs. “You’ll just need to wait about 20 to 30 minutes for the polish to dry,” she says.

While nail soaks used to be common prior to a regular lacquer manicure, Boyce says it's best to avoid them. “When you soak your nails, your nail bed expands,” she explains. “After applying polish on it, it crackles when your nails shrink back to their normal size. That leads to shorter wear time.”

Who It’s For

Regular lacquer manicures are great for folks who like to do their nails at home, want a fast (and more affordable) salon appointment, and/or prefer quick and easy removal at home.

Average Cost

$20 to $60. “If you’re getting nail art, that will cost more,” Boyce says. Additionally, some nail salons offer extra hand massages, paraffin waxes, and other add-ons, all of which cost more.

Of course, a DIY regular lacquer manicure costs significantly less. You simply have to invest in your polishes and tools once and then you can use them whenever (and as often) as you’d like. If you choose to take this route and are looking for an all-inclusive set, we recommend the Olive & June Mani System ($88+), which includes six long-wear nail polishes, a top coat, the brand’s signature Poppy tool (which makes painting your own nails—on both hands—easier than ever), a nail polish remover pot, nail clippers, a buffing tool, a nail file, a touch-up brush, and a cuticle serum.

How Long It Lasts

So long as you don’t soak your nails beforehand, Boyce says that an expertly applied regular lacquer mani can last one to two weeks. (As for home manis, I’ve found that Olive & June is the only nail polish to last for more than a few days with zero chips in sight—it’s one-of-a-kind.)

How It's Removed

The best part about regular lacquer is how easy it is to remove. Simply dip your finger into a nail polish remover pot or soak a cotton ball with acetone and swipe it away.