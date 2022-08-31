There Are 7 Types of Manicures—Learn How to Choose the Right One

Once upon a time, there was only one way to get your nails done: with regular lacquer. Nowadays, however, the manicure possibilities have multiplied, introducing techniques for every nail goal imaginable. Looking for long-lasting, often high-shine nails? Soft gel is the way to go. Hoping to smooth out your nails while giving them added strength? Hard gel is a solid option. Craving a bit more length? Sculpted nails are worth checking out. And those are just a few of the most popular types of manicures. Ahead, learn everything there is to know about all the different types of manicures, including who they’re best for and how much they cost.
Meet the Expert
- Brittney Boyce is a nail artist who works with celebrities including Kim Kardashian, Shay Mitchell, and Olivia Rodrigo. She's also the founder of Nails of LA, which offers decals, press-on extensions, and more.
- Julie Kandalec is a New York City-based celebrity manicurist who works with the likes of Jessica Chastain, Camila Cabello, and Halima Aden. She shares entrepreneurial knowledge with other nail professionals through the Julie K. Nail Academy.
Regular Lacquer
What to Expect
Think of regular lacquer manicures as your everyday at-home or salon mani. They're done using regular nail polish, like Olive & June's Nail Polish ($9) or Gucci’s Glossy Nail Polish ($30).
“If you’re getting this done professionally, the nail technician will clean your cuticles, file and shape your nails, and apply a base coat, two to three layers of the nail polish, then a top coat,” says Brittney Boyce, a celebrity nail artist and the founder of Nails of LA. Beyond a solid coat of color, you can also use regular polish for nail art designs. “You’ll just need to wait about 20 to 30 minutes for the polish to dry,” she says.
While nail soaks used to be common prior to a regular lacquer manicure, Boyce says it's best to avoid them. “When you soak your nails, your nail bed expands,” she explains. “After applying polish on it, it crackles when your nails shrink back to their normal size. That leads to shorter wear time.”
Who It’s For
Regular lacquer manicures are great for folks who like to do their nails at home, want a fast (and more affordable) salon appointment, and/or prefer quick and easy removal at home.
Average Cost
$20 to $60. “If you’re getting nail art, that will cost more,” Boyce says. Additionally, some nail salons offer extra hand massages, paraffin waxes, and other add-ons, all of which cost more.
Of course, a DIY regular lacquer manicure costs significantly less. You simply have to invest in your polishes and tools once and then you can use them whenever (and as often) as you’d like. If you choose to take this route and are looking for an all-inclusive set, we recommend the Olive & June Mani System ($88+), which includes six long-wear nail polishes, a top coat, the brand’s signature Poppy tool (which makes painting your own nails—on both hands—easier than ever), a nail polish remover pot, nail clippers, a buffing tool, a nail file, a touch-up brush, and a cuticle serum.
How Long It Lasts
So long as you don’t soak your nails beforehand, Boyce says that an expertly applied regular lacquer mani can last one to two weeks. (As for home manis, I’ve found that Olive & June is the only nail polish to last for more than a few days with zero chips in sight—it’s one-of-a-kind.)
How It's Removed
The best part about regular lacquer is how easy it is to remove. Simply dip your finger into a nail polish remover pot or soak a cotton ball with acetone and swipe it away.
Soft Gel
What to Expect
If the idea of even a single chip in your polish is enough to make you shudder, turn your attention to soft gel manicures. “Soft gel is our classic gel polish—for example, Shellac is a soft gel polish from CND,” celebrity manicurist Julie Kandalec says. “Once you brush it on—there’s a base coat, color, and top coat—it’s cured under a lamp.”
Who It’s For
Soft gel nails are perfect for those looking for zero dry time and a long-lasting manicure that stays shiny and chip-free for at least two weeks. That said, if you’re looking for extra strength, Kandalec points out that there are better options. “Soft gel polish does not add strength; it is only color,” she says.
Average Cost
$25 to $50. Adding nail art will raise the cost, and it’s often charged per nail.
How Long It Lasts
Typically around two weeks. If you go to a highly trained and rated manicurist, it could last longer.
How It’s Removed
Gel polish often gets a bad rap for being hard to remove, but the beauty of soft gel is that it doesn’t require extra effort. “It’s so porous that it can be soaked off with acetone and foil,” Kandalec says.
Full Coverage Soft Gel Tips
What to Expect
Beautiful, long nails that are great for achieving more involved nail art trends. "Aprés was the first to launch them, but many brands make really good soft gel tips now,” Kandalec says. “Think about a tip that's glued on (before we put acrylic or gel over it): Those are made out of ABS plastic, which is virgin plastic. Soft gel tips are gel tips that are adhered to [your natural nail] with more gel. So the entire nail is gel. It's going to go over your whole nail back to the cuticle, not just on the end.”
Who It’s For
While soft gel tips are a great option for anyone, they’re particularly beneficial for those hoping to rock some of the season’s trendiest nail art, as they add length, which provides more area for designs. “They come in flatter shapes or more curved ones if someone has a higher or lower apex,” Kandalec adds. In that way, they can even out your nail shape, too.
Average Cost
$85+. Again, nail art will raise the cost.
How Long It Lasts
Soft gel nails typically last for around three weeks, at which point they can be removed or filled in. “I do a fill on my soft gel tips, and then they just grow out and last,” Kandalec says.
How It’s Removed
Since soft gel tips are made with soft gel, they can be removed in the same fashion as soft gel: with acetone and foil. That said, since layers and layers of soft gel are used to create the tip, it’s best to file them down as thin as possible first. Since filing too far can damage your nail, you should enlist the help of a pro for removal.
Hard Gel
What to Expect
Hard gel is much thicker than soft gel. “It looks like honey,” Kandalec says. “It's either clear or usually has a nude or pink color to resemble the color of your nail.” Like soft gel, it uses a base coat, color, and top coat, all of which are cured under a UV or LED light. (Because of this, it’s important to wear hand sunscreen to your mani appointment.)
Who It’s For
Hard gel, thanks to being notably thicker, is great for anyone looking to strengthen their nails, or fill in ridges for a smoother end look.
Average Cost
$50-$100. Where your mani lands within (or outside) that range all depends on where you go and whether you opt for solid color or nail art, Kandalec says.
How Long It Lasts
Hard gel nails last longer than soft gel nails. On average, you can expect them to last at least three weeks but sometimes up to a month. Of course, with natural grow-out, you’d likely want to get them redone at that point.
How It’s Removed
Since hard gel is not porous, it has to be filed off. “That sounds scary, but done in the hands of a professional, we know what we're doing because we know exactly when to stop,” Kandalec says.
Fun Fact: Kandalec expects Acrygel, another type of hard gel, to become extremely popular in the U.S. “Acrygel is a type of hard gel that behaves like acrylic and is very thick,” she says, sharing an example of the trendy product in action. “It comes either in a pot or in a tube and you have to use a slip liquid, which is usually 91 to 99% isopropyl alcohol, and you use that to mold this gel into place, usually on a form. You can also overlay the product over a tip, but usually, it’s done on a form. Acrygel is very durable and very hard.” Right now, she says that it’s very popular in Russia and Ukraine, and bound to explode here in the U.S.
Acrylic
What to Expect
Acrylic is a liquid (monomer) and powder (polymer) combination that's mixed together and when applied to the nail, the formula hardens on its own to form the nail. “For acrylic and nail professionals, we call it liquid and powder, but the consumer knows it as acrylic,” Kandalec says. While the end result resembles hard gel, Kandalec says that it’s very different. “Gel is a different molecule that needs UV light to cure it, so you can play with gel forever and ever and ever until a light comes in for it to cure,” she explains. “Acrylic, on the other hand, will start to cure immediately and cure 95 percent of the way in three minutes and then 100 percent of the way in 24 hours.”
Who It’s For
Kandalec says that acrylics are best for those who like really hard nails. Think: The classic idea of fake nails. “It is a really durable enhancement, not to say that gel is not durable because it is, but acrylic is just really hard,” Kandalec adds. Additionally, acrylic is great for achieving length, so it’s a good option for those who like dramatic nails and/or involved nail art.
Average Cost
$50 to $95+. Remember: It all depends on where you live, the salon you go to, and the add-on services you select.
How Long It Lasts
Acrylic nails last two to three weeks and should be retouched in between appointments.
How It’s Removed
The best way to remove acrylic nails is by soaking them in acetone. It takes notably longer than soaking off soft gel, but it’s the safest way to ensure your natural nail remains intact. “You can also file them,” Kandalec says. “Use a coarse 100 grit file to get most of the product off and then finish with a fine 400-600 grit file, until you get to the natural nail.”
Here, learn how to remove acrylic nails (along with Kandalec’s step-by-step instructions to do so).
Dip Powder (AKA SNS)
What to Expect
Dip powder is a type of acrylic, but it’s often thought of as its own category. “SNS is actually a brand of dip powder; how Kleenex is a brand of tissues, SNS is actually a brand,” Kandalec says. “Dip powder nails are where you have layers of what is essentially acrylic powder and resin, and the finger is either dipped (hopefully not because it's not sanitary in a nail salon) or it can be sprinkled on to be more sanitary. (Typically the nail technician will have a separate little small tray and then throw it out afterward.) It’s layered on the nail with layers of resin, and then it's filed and smoothed out.”
Who It’s For
Dip powder is ideal for shorter nails, Kandalec says, as it doesn’t work to add length. It’s durable and long-lasting, so it’s an especially great choice for people who use their hands a lot.
Average Cost
$35 to $50.
How Long It Lasts
Dip powder nails can last up to a month, making them especially popular for folks who are too busy for frequent touch-ups and redos.
How It’s Removed
Similarly to gel nails, it’s best to file down the top layer of SNS, then soak in acetone until the remaining color easily pushes away.
Sculpted Nails
What to Expect
Sculpted nails, which are a form of gel extensions, build off your natural nail using a sculpting form. “Gel extensions are done using builder gel, like Orly's Builder in a Bottle,” Boyce says. “It's an oligomer, meaning the monomer and polymer are already mixed. So instead of mixing products, it's in a bottle that's easy to apply and is self-leveling, meaning the technician won't have to file the top to shape it well, and it's not sticky or messy.” To adhere it to your nail, she says it needs to be cured like gel using an LED or UV lamp. Once cured, the form will be removed and another layer of builder will be applied to sculpt the nail.
“It's easy to customize the length with them, and there's a unique role positioning that adapts to the curvature of the nail so it looks very natural,” Boyce says. “While it wears like a hard gel, it's still flexible like a real nail, meaning it's not prone to damaging breaks, brittleness, or cracking.”
Who It’s For
Anyone with a bit of a natural nail tip. Since the forms have to be used beneath the nail to sculpt the upper nail, those with extremely short nails aren’t good candidates for this manicure, Kandalec says.
Average Cost
Due to the nature of the process, sculpted nails are one of the more expensive manicure options at $100+.
How Long It Lasts
Sculpted nails can last upwards of three weeks, depending on the longevity of the product your manicurist uses.
How It’s Removed
Like regular gel polish, sculpted nails are best removed with a little electric filing followed by an acetone soak.