The 11 Types of Bob Haircuts and How to Style Them

Many of us have had a moment where we wanted to become a "bob person." And for good reason: Bobs are incredibly chic, making them the perfect haircut for those who want to exude confidence. However, in 2023, it's not as simple as asking a stylist for a basic bob. You have options, from Italian bobs, to braided bobs, to flippy bobs.

Since there's really no one-size-fits-all bob, we asked professional hairstylists Clariss Rubenstein and Adam Reed to explain the different options, including how they're cut and maintained. Read on for everything you need to know before taking your strands above the collarbone.