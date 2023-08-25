10 Two-Tone French Nail Ideas That Put a Colorful Spin on the Minimalist Mani

The classic French manicure will never go away, but lately, innovative variations of the traditional manicure have been stealing the spotlight. We've spotted all sorts of nail designs on our feed, like double French, chrome French, and baby French. And now, two-tone French nails are capturing our attention. As the name suggests, this manicure requires the use of two shades. You can use nail polishes in the same color family or two completely different shades—the choice is yours. Ahead, we pulled 10 examples of two-tone French nails you'll want to recreate immediately.
Playful Pink
This take on a two-tone pink manicure is beyond eye-catching. While the shades are similar, a cool contrast is created using matte base polish and glossy lacquer on the French tips.
Back to Black
An all-black mani is incredibly striking and the perfect choice as we transition into fall. The key to this look is using a matte black polish on the base of the nail and super glossy black polish on the tips.
Tickled Pink
This mani gives off Barbiecore meets strawberry girl vibes. The bubblegum pink chrome base and vibrant raspberry tips pair perfectly together.
Lemon Lime
Green and yellow go together so well, especially when it comes to nails. The vibrant mani is an obvious choice during the warmer months, but we can see this being worn year-round.
Purple Reign
We think purple is an underrated nail color, but this design perfectly captures the color's beauty. Create a stunning contrast by going for a lilac French tip and purple base.
Pink Perfection
Get in on the Barbiecore trend with this double-pink manicure. Opt for a light pink base and hot pink French tip.
Awesomely Autumnal
If you're looking for the perfect fall manicure, this is it. The two-tone French nail design incorporates all the warm colors we associate with this season—from orange to brown.
Hot Tip
This two-tone French mani shows how two drastically different shades can complement each other perfectly. It’s all about the details for this one, namely the hazy ombrè effect in the center that brings the two tones together.
Electrifying Hues
One word to describe this mani? Electrifying. The bright coral and tangerine shades give this two-tone manicure a playful, summery feel.
Blood Red
Two-tone French nails already make a statement. But these dark red drippy tips give this mani an even bolder look.