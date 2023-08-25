10 Two-Tone French Nail Ideas That Put a Colorful Spin on the Minimalist Mani

The classic French manicure will never go away, but lately, innovative variations of the traditional manicure have been stealing the spotlight. We've spotted all sorts of nail designs on our feed, like double French, chrome French, and baby French. And now, two-tone French nails are capturing our attention. As the name suggests, this manicure requires the use of two shades. You can use nail polishes in the same color family or two completely different shades—the choice is yours. Ahead, we pulled 10 examples of two-tone French nails you'll want to recreate immediately.