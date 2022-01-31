These 9 Turtleneck Outfits Will Elevate Your Collection

If there's one item that's synonymous with the winter season, it just may be the turtleneck (also known as a roll neck sweater). Every year as the temperature drops, we all go in search for the perfect turtleneck to fit our wardrobes. Now known as a seasonal staple, the turtleneck has several iterations that make it extremely versatile when styling.

Whether dressed up or down, the turtleneck is a practical and stylish option for colder weather, and as a basic, it can adapt to any style or aesthetic. Like your favorite LBD or the white sneakers in your shoe collection, a turtleneck is the ultimate styling companion. Whether you make them the center of attention or layering pieces, you can trust turtlenecks to make many appearances this season. Read on for our favorite turtleneck outfits that show just why it's a winter essential.

For the Office

A turtleneck can be both practical and stylish, and pairing a slim-fitted black style with high-waisted pants and a pair of elegant pumps is the perfect way to dress up without trying too hard. If heels aren't your shoe choice, swap them for ballet flats and it’s equally as chic.

Shop The Look H&M

Zara

NA-KD

Gorjana

Layer Up

Who doesn’t love a great shirt dress all year round? To avoid the cold weather taking advantage of your lightweight dress, add a turtleneck and tights underneath and complete with a pair of heeled boots.

Shop The Look Zara

H&M

NA-KD

Introduce a Skirt

If you're not a fan of trousers, dresses are far from your only option—adding an A-line skirt and boots may be the way to style your turtleneck outfit this winter.

Out for the Night

Even if the weather isn’t on your side, you can still make the most out of your social calendar. Try a sheer turtleneck with a corset overtop, then complete with light-wash jeans and strappy heels. Warm and chic make for a double win.

Shop The Look Skims

Zara

Levi’s

Zara

One for the Weekend

Wrapping up warm for the season’s festivities? Complete your turtleneck outfit with some straight-leg jeans, a teddy coat, and sneakers. It’s the perfect weekend ensemble without trying too hard.

All Black

If there's one thing we can appreciate about a turtleneck, it’s how chic it can look with an all-black outfit. Tucked into a pair of flared leggings and complete with a double-breasted blazer and pumps, this is an outfit you can easily turn to no matter the event.

Turtleneck Dress

A turtleneck style is a great way to create a cozy-chic sweater dress look. Oversized and easy to wear, add some heeled boots to this piece and you're good to go.

Shop The Look ASOS Design

Zara

The Rise of the Matching Set

If there's one thing that we can all agree on, it’s our love for how effortless a matching set makes getting dressed in the morning. This time around, pair your boxy, oversized turtleneck with knit pants and ballet flats, then be out the door in minutes.

Shop The Look Zara

Zara

Margaux

The Friday Feeling

A foolproof turtleneck outfit formula if we've ever seen one, head out for Friday drinks in an oversized sweater half-tucked into some trousers, complete with boots and a button-up coat.

Shop The Look NA-KD

TNA

Mango

Flattered