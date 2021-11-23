Peleton's Tunde Oyeneyin on Her Workout Lipstick and the One Thing That Keeps Her Motivated

There’s nothing Tunde Oyeneyin can’t do. She’s a famed Peloton instructor, a Revlon ambassador, a motivational speaker, and an author. The Texas native developed a passion for “gifting people with confidence” by starting off as a makeup artist. Today, she’s collaborating with Nike alongside rapper Megan Thee Stallion and choreographer Parris Goebel to expand the definition of sports.

“I’m excited to partner with them and through their massive platform, be able to reach more young girls and women. I want to work with Nike to create a more inclusive community for sport and fitness and show girls and women that they can define sport and be an athlete on their terms,” she tells Byrdie.

Building communities and inspiring others to be their best self is at the core of Tunde Oyeneyin’s work. She founded S.P.E.A.K., a series of motivational talks featuring leading figures such as Venus Williams, Allyson Felix, and Cynthia Erivo. “I always say that your mind is your strongest muscle, so it’s fitting that I’m joining forces with Nike, who believes in the athlete mindset, in holistic health and mental wellness—and most importantly—believes that if you have a body you are an athlete,” she says.

Oyeneyin also shares that her collaboration with Nike feels like a full-circle moment for her. Growing up, she always felt inspired by the sports giant’s message of inclusivity. “Their ads and images showed me women that looked like me, so while it was aspirational, it still felt attainable.” Today, she wants to inspire women and girls to find power and community through sports.

Find her advice about fitness, confidence, and more below.



The One Thing She's Learned on Her Fitness Hourney

Her mindset is that "we are on an infinite journey." To her, "there really is no finish line. And while that concept may be overwhelming to some, I’ve embraced it to take on any new challenges,” she says.

The One Thing That Keeps Her Motivated

“My community. My tribe of dedicated people. They inspire me and hold me accountable.”

The One Project She's Most Proud Of

“I’m really enjoying this point in my life. I have a book slated to come out May 2022. And I’m embarking on this ride with Nike—a childhood dream realized. I feel like I’m in a great position to connect with and inspire others.” In her upcoming book entitled Speak, Tunde Oyeneyin wants to inspire you to “find your voice, trust your gut, and get from where you are to where you want to be”.

The One Piece of Workout Advice She Swears By

“Find and embrace the simple JOY in play. There is power in that. There is sisterhood that you will find in that. Movement and play represent freedom to me. I want all women and girls to pursue that and enjoy the benefits that come with it.”

The One Thing She Wishes Everyone Knew About Fitness

"Do not feel confined to someone else’s definition of sport or what it means to be an athlete. You and you alone can define that. You don’t make the team? Start your own or explore elements of fitness, movement, and play that allows you to be active. Whether it’s cycling, dance, yoga, or meditation—pursue what feels authentic to you.”

The One Thing She Thinks People Should Know About the Sports World

“For me, it’s about the opportunities it has provided me. Not just for my own enrichment or self-discovery and growth, but the opportunity to build community. To create change—within individuals and ultimately in society. One of the things that drew me to Nike was their belief that sport can be a catalyst for change. For me, it has allowed me to build and grow a community of people who maybe previously didn’t feel included or weren’t necessarily ‘part of a team.’ I’m looking forward to embracing this opportunity and platform as I work with Nike to identify organizations that are committed to doing this work and welcoming more girls like 14-year-old Tunde, into sport.”

The One Makeup Product She Always Has On Hand

“I think my signature product would be my red lipstick. I also just love the juxtaposition of wearing red lipstick, while kicking butt in a Bike Boot Camp class.”

The One Skincare Step She Can't Live Without

“I love a good toner. It just makes my skin feel so clean!”

The One Workout Makeup Tip She Swears By

“Girls who wear lipstick show up just as strong.”

