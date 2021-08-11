Reviewed: Tula's Eye Balm Provides a Quick Fix for Tired Eyes

Tula Skincare’s Glow & Get It Cooling & Brightening Eye Balm is the perfect pick-me-up for tired eyes. The balm glides on and gives eyes a tingling, cooling sensation for a boost of hydration.

There's nothing I love more than quick, easy solutions to beauty problems. Whether it’s covering a pimple with a pimple patch or using dry shampoo when I’m in a pinch for time, I’ll become hooked on that product. So when I discovered that Tula Skincare's Glow & Get It Cooling & Brightening Eye Balm promises to revive tired eyes in an instant, I was all in. What could be better than a product that quickly disguises my unfortunate lack of sleep from the night before? Not much.

I’m a faithful user of eye cream and under-eye gel patches, but I’ve never found an eye product that I can use during the day. I was excited to put Tula's Glow & Get It Eye Balm to the test to see if it could be my new go-to. Keep reading for my detailed review.

Tula Skincare Glow & Get It Cooling & Brightening Eye Balm Best for: All skin types, especially dull and dehydrated skin needing a moisture boost. Uses: A balm that hydrates and brightens the eye area, also reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Hero ingredients: Probiotic extracts, hyaluronic acid, caffeine, aloe water, apple, watermelon, and blueberry. Price: $28 About the brand: Tula is an innovative skincare brand that uses probiotic extracts and superfoods to create clean, effective products.

About My Eyes: Tired and developing dark circles

My eyes look and feel tired about 90% of the time. I’m definitely not the best at falling asleep, so I always wake up the following day with heavy eyelids. Staring at a computer screen for most of the day doesn’t help with this, either. Also, I have developed slight dark circles under my eyes, and because I'm also prone to dryness, packing on concealer makes for an unsightly texture. I love under-eye gel patches, and I find that using those really helps to wake up my eyes. Unfortunately, it isn’t socially acceptable to walk around with under-eye patches on all day, so when I’m out, there's not much I can do about the tired-eye look.

The Feel: An instant cooling sensation

From the moment you glide Tula's Glow & Get It Eye Balm across your eyelid, you can feel it working its magic. The product is smooth to the touch, but once applied to the eyes, it gives a tingling, cooling sensation that's sure to wake your eyes up. This feeling doesn't last long, though. In order to keep your eyes from losing that awakened feeling, you're likely to find yourself reapplying frequently throughout the day.

How to Apply: Swipe over or under makeup

One great thing about Tula's Glow & Get It Eye Balm is that you can apply it over or under makeup. I decided to try it first without my makeup on, and I gently slid the applicator over my eyelids and around my under-eye area. A little hack that I discovered with this product is that it also works great as a highlighter. I tried using it on my brow bone, the bridge of my nose, and my cupid’s bow, and I was shocked to see how great it looked. If you're looking for a midday pick-me-up, applying the product over your makeup works just as well, though you do have to rub this product in a bit (or else risk ending up with a light blue tint), so make sure to have a mirror close by when applying.

The Ingredients: A blend of probiotics and superfoods

Tula’s products are unique because the formulas focus on harnessing the powers of probiotics and superfoods. The Glow & Get It Eye Balm features a few key ingredients, including caffeine, blueberry, and hyaluronic acid. Caffeine helps to firm skin and reduce the appearance of fine lines, while blueberry and hyaluronic acid hydrate and protect the delicate eye area. Like all Tula products, this eye balm also uses a blend of probiotics that increase skin smoothness and calm any irritation.

The Results: Brighter, more hydrated eyes

For instant rejuvenation, Tula's Glow & Get It Eye Balm is golden: The cooling effect you get when applying this product is great for a quick jolt of energy. On the other hand, the sensation is not long-term. I found myself wanting to reapply the balm throughout the day because my eyes would become tired again after it had worn off. The eye brightening effect for me was definitely apparent, though—I noticed this improving after each application. Because I don’t have fine lines or wrinkles yet (I’m 22), I can't speak on the results the product yields in terms of reducing that appearance, but I will say that the skin around my eyes did feel tighter after applying. I also loved that this product can work as a highlighter and eye primer, too. All of this is a big thumbs up from me.

The Value: Small packaging but long-lasting

At first sight, the size of Tula's Glow & Get It Eye Balm doesn’t exactly match its price, with 0.35 oz. of product. Don’t fret, though, because this is not the type of product that will run low quickly. Since it's a balm, there's really no reason for it to be any bigger than this, and it’s the perfect size for throwing in your bag when you’re on the go. On the other hand, $28 for an eye balm is on the pricier side, but I do think that the quality of ingredients you get in the formula justifies the price.

