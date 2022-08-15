We Tried Tula's Radiant Skin Serum Skin Tint—And We're Obsessed

Tula has produced so many skincare hits since launching in 2014. The brand's Hydrating Day and Night Cream ($54) has over 3,000 five-star reviews. Its Protect + Glow SPF 30 ($38)is award-winning and best-selling. And the Glow & Get It Cooling & Brightening Eye Balm ($30) is a Byrdie favorite. Having mastered the ability to create fan-favorite skincare products, it's not surprising the probiotic-infused brand is ready to channel its prowess into a new category. Tula's new launch, the Radiant Skin Serum Skin Tint ($40), marks the brand's makeup debut.

With this being its most anticipated product yet, Tula made sure to pull out all of the stops when it came to ingredients, shade range, and performance. The Radiant Skin Serum Skin Tint is loaded with a powerful blend of proprietary and proven ingredients. Here's the rundown: Tula's signature S6Pro Complex blends six prebiotics and probiotic extracts to help improve skin smoothness and balance. Meanwhile, its Rainbow Seabright Elixir helps boost radiance and protect from the damaging effects of blue light and pollution. There are also ceramides and hyaluronic acid (to help moisturize), niacinamide (to help even skin tone), and collagen (to help improve the look of fine lines). And last but not least, the formula rounds out with SPF 30.

In line with the brand's inclusive ethos, the skincare-makeup hybrid is available in 30 shades. The range was developed in partnership with professional make-up artists who have a wealth of experience working with diverse skin tones. To further ensure the skin tint works for everyone, Tula tested it on 59 individuals. As noted on the product's landing page, clinical studies found that the skin tint protects against moisture loss for 12 hours. Plus, 93% of people agreed their skin looked more even-toned after one use.

To see if the Radiant Skin Serum Skin Tint lives up to its claims, the Byrdie team put it to the test. Ahead, read our honest thoughts on the new launch.

Jasmine Phillips, social media editor

Jasmine Phillips

Skin tints are my go-to in the summer when I want light coverage and extra glowy skin. Tula’s newest launch checks all of the boxes I look in a skin tint. It’s lightweight, evens my skin tone, and plays well with my combination skin. Bonus: It provides SPF 30 protection which is always a win in my skincare book.

Aimee Simeon, senior editor

Aimee Simeon

I was concerned that Tula’s new tint in shade 14 would be too light for my recently-tanned complexion, but the formula blended nicely with my skin when buffed out. The glow-enhancing formula is lightweight and feels like nothing on my skin. I love that it subtly evened out my complexion without making my face feel cakey, which is perfect for these last few sweaty summer days.

Olivia Hancock, editor

Olivia Hancock

I prefer light-to-medium coverage complexion products and consider myself a skin tint connoisseur. So, naturally, I had high expectations for Tula's Radiant Skin Serum Skin Tint. I applied shade 14 using a sponge and was immediately impressed by how easy it was to blend and how hydrating it felt. One layer of the product effortlessly evened my complexion but still allowed my skin to shine through. While the tint delivers lighter coverage, it is buildable. I was able to layer product onto areas that needed more coverage (like my under-eye and mouth) without it looking cakey. Overall, I'm obsessed with the radiant, dewy glow this product gives my skin. I can see this becoming one of my everyday makeup staples.

Madeline Hirsch, news director

Madeline Hirsch

Let me first say that I am here for makeup with good stuff in it. This skin tint from Tula has the benefit of SPF 30 with UVA and UVB protection, plus (and here's what got me really excited) niacinamide for that extra bit of protection and brightening. At first, I wasn't sure I loved the texture (it's a little thick), but when I saw how this product made my skin look, I decided I didn't care. There's something special about how it evens out my skin tone. Plus, it has staying power. Trust me on this one, I road tested it on a plane.

