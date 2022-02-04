Tula Skincare: Best Products and Brand Review

You might think of yogurt when you hear the word "probiotic," but the microorganisms can be used for more than just keeping your gut healthy. Dr. Roshini Raj, a board-certified gastroenterologist and health and wellness expert, realized their potential while she was treating patients. "I noticed how much better my patients looked and felt after a course of probiotic treatment—their skin was calmer and clearer," she says. "I could tell they were feeling better before they had the chance to tell me."

These patient results inspired her to start a skincare line using formulas that worked around probiotic extracts and superfoods. You now know it as Tula Skincare.



Tula Skincare Founded: By Dr. Roshini Raj in 2014 Based In: New York City, New York Pricing: $10-$168 Best Known For: Effective skincare products that are made from probiotics Most Popular Products: Cult Classic Purifying Cleanser, 24-7 Moisture Hydrating Day & Night Cream, and Filter Primers Fun Fact: The name TULA means ‘balance’ in Sanskrit Other Brands You'll Love: Drunk Elephant, Glow Recipe, and Tata Harper

FYI, the FDA does not regulate probiotic supplements and currently there is not a lot of literature on exactly what strain and how much of the strain is required to induce clinical results in skincare, but Dr. Raj says that probiotics are a true breakthrough innovation in skincare. "Probiotics are clinically proven to help improve skin’s balance, soothe skin to calm the look of skin irritation and nourish skin to improve hydration," she says. "You'll likely see improvements in your complexion by introducing probiotics—either topically with skincare or internally with supplements—ideally both!—into your regimen."

The brand strives to create products that help you embrace and feel comfortable in your own skin. Each of their products are formulated with clinically proven skincare actives, superfoods, and probiotic extracts, of course, to provide you with formulas that are both healthy and effective. "I love that all of our formulations are clean, effective and include good-for-you ingredients that improve skin health," says Dr. Raj. It focuses on being healthy not 'perfect' and believe that there's nothing 'anti' about aging.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about Tula Skincare.