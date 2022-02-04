Tula Skincare: Best Products and Brand Review

You might think of yogurt when you hear the word "probiotic," but the microorganisms can be used for more than just keeping your gut healthy. Dr. Roshini Raj, a board-certified gastroenterologist and health and wellness expert, realized their potential while she was treating patients. "I noticed how much better my patients looked and felt after a course of probiotic treatment—their skin was calmer and clearer," she says. "I could tell they were feeling better before they had the chance to tell me."
These patient results inspired her to start a skincare line using formulas that worked around probiotic extracts and superfoods. You now know it as Tula Skincare.
Tula Skincare
Founded: By Dr. Roshini Raj in 2014
Based In: New York City, New York
Pricing: $10-$168
Best Known For: Effective skincare products that are made from probiotics
Most Popular Products: Cult Classic Purifying Cleanser, 24-7 Moisture Hydrating Day & Night Cream, and Filter Primers
Fun Fact: The name TULA means ‘balance’ in Sanskrit
FYI, the FDA does not regulate probiotic supplements and currently there is not a lot of literature on exactly what strain and how much of the strain is required to induce clinical results in skincare, but Dr. Raj says that probiotics are a true breakthrough innovation in skincare. "Probiotics are clinically proven to help improve skin’s balance, soothe skin to calm the look of skin irritation and nourish skin to improve hydration," she says. "You'll likely see improvements in your complexion by introducing probiotics—either topically with skincare or internally with supplements—ideally both!—into your regimen."
The brand strives to create products that help you embrace and feel comfortable in your own skin. Each of their products are formulated with clinically proven skincare actives, superfoods, and probiotic extracts, of course, to provide you with formulas that are both healthy and effective. "I love that all of our formulations are clean, effective and include good-for-you ingredients that improve skin health," says Dr. Raj. It focuses on being healthy not 'perfect' and believe that there's nothing 'anti' about aging.
24-7 Moisture Hydrating Day & Night Cream
Aside from being Tula's top-selling product, this lightweight non-greasy moisturizer adds a much needed boast of hydration to dull, dry skin. It's also a favorite of Dr. Raj, who uses it in both her morning and nighttime skincare routine. "It helps achieve brighter, more radiant skin," she says, and since it's adored by so many, the brand even created a supersize version of it.
Cult Classic Purifying Cleanser
"I use our Cult Classic Cleanser both AM and PM since it's an ultimate skincare essential," says Dr. Raj. With just a dime-size amount, it helps gently remove makeup, dirt, and residue without leaving skin dry, irritated, or stripped of any moisture. Its formula uses a slew of powerhouse ingredients—like probiotic extracts, prebiotics, turmeric, and blueberries—that help leave skin feeling nourished, brighter, and more radiant. Apply on it's own or as the second step in a double-cleansing routine.
Filter Primer
Before any fabulous makeup application comes a superstar primer, which is where the filter primers come into play. They're lightweight and buildable with sheer complexion-boosting pigments that work to prime, blur, and even out skin tone. It'll leave a gorgeous glowy, radiant finish that delivers instant results underneath makeup or when worn alone. Better yet, the primer also adds some skincare benefits like added hydration and nourishment.
Rose Glow & Get It Cooling & Brightening Eye Balm
Dr. Raj advises keeping this eye balm and the SOS lip treatment in your bag at all times to help achieve an easy, quick, on-the-go 'no makeup makeup' look. Thanks to it's pink rosy hue, it's an instant pick-me-up that brightens the undereye while adding hydration and a gorgeous glow. You'll feel a cooling, hydrating sensation with every application and may see skincare benefits like the reduction of fine lines and wrinkles.
Protect + Glow Sunscreen SPF 30
Every skincare routine should have an SPF in it, so it only makes sense that Tula would add a great one to its repertoire. This broad-spectrum sunscreen provides ample sun and blue light protection while giving off a gorgeous glowy hue that wears beautifully alone or under makeup. Upon application, the sunscreen will feel super light and non-greasy and absorb quickly into the skin without leaving any white cast or clogging pores. Plus, it's packed with a barrage of ingredients that'll improve skin tone, add hydration, and strengthen the skin barrier every time you apply it.
Lip SOS Lip Treatment Balm
Although this product is one of Tula's newer launches (and there first ever lip product!), it quickly became a fan-favorite. Its sheer, glossy buildable color works well for everyday wear, but can also be built upon to be worn on special occasions, too. Its hero ingredients—hyaluronic acid and vitamin E—work together to plump, smooth, and hydrate lips with every use. Use them to combat dry, sensitive chapped lips or when you feel you need some added moisture on your lips.
Brightening Treatment Drops Triple Vitamin C Serum
By using a 10% triple vitamin C complex, this serum helps improve the appearance of dull skin, dark spots, and hyperpigmentation, while protecting against environmental damage. Unlike some other vitamin C serums, this one requires very little product to truly show results and is safe for those with sensitive skin. The brand recommends using it both AM and PM by dispensing two to three drops into your hand and massaging onto a clean, dry face.
Beauty Sleep Overnight Repair Treatment
This repair treatment—which is blended with probiotic extracts, AHAs, and Vitamin C—targets signs of premature aging, smoothes the appearance of wrinkles, and helps improve skin tone and texture while you're catching some ZZZs. Plop some on before you head to bed and let it work it's magic overnight. Simple and effective? Sign us up!
So Polished Exfoliating Sugar Scrub
Buff away dead skin cells, excess oil, build-up, and debris with this exfoliating sugar scrub. It's packed with probiotic extracts, pineapple, papaya, and a whole other slew of good-for-you ingredients that help polish, soften, and renew your skin with each use. The best part? It smells like you just took a mini trip to a tropical island instead of to your bathroom shower.
Acne All-Stars Kit
Use this set to help treat and fight acne. Its products—a cleanser, moisturizer, and spot treatment—work together simultaneously to help clear any and all traces of acne while clearing away redness, irritation, and any past scarring left by acne. Truth be told, it's the trio of all-stars you should always keep handy—especially for those days zits that pop up out of nowhere.
So Gentle Cleanser + Moisturizer for Sensitive Skin Routine
This duo is specifically formulated to cleanse and hydrate sensitive skin without causing irritation or stripping skin of moisture. Both products are filled with clinically-proven skincare ingredients that help soothe and condition. Add these into your daily routine or swap them in when you need a bit of TLC.
Daily Probiotic Supplement
According to Dr. Raj, this supplement is her most recommended product for any skincare routine. With each dosage, it helps promote moisture retention in skin and improvement of its texture. And, it also provides a hefty dosage of Vitamin C, which will allow skin to look brighter and more radiant.
