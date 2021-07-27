I Tried truSculpt ID Body Contouring—Here Are My Honest Thoughts

Disclaimer: You should always complete a consultation with a professional before committing to a body contouring treatment and understand results will vary.

When I set out on my wedding skincare journey, I was terrified of lasers and chemical peels. The intensity seemed overwhelming to a newbie, but I quickly realized how game-changing they are (sans pain) once I started. Yes, I experienced some discomfort, but nothing severe. After dabbling in medical skincare treatments, my curiosity became piqued for what else was out there in the world of body sculpting. Enter: truSculpt ID body contouring, a non-invasive radiofrequency treatment that permanently reduces fat cells.

Now, I’ll be the first to admit I’m very active and love my pilates, dance cardio, and weight sculpting fitness regimen (almost as much as I do my workout outfits made up of energizing activewear pieces). I dabble in yoga, running, hiking, and the occasional spin or boxing class, too. (Promise, I’m not here to brag.)

However, like many people, there are a few spots I find super hard to target with my workouts. So, when given a chance to test-drive a treatment that could help firm up a few tricky-to-tone zones, I jumped at the opportunity. If anything, it was for the sake of beauty journalism.

Keep reading to learn all about the fat-cell-targeting treatment and how it worked for me.

Meet the Expert Gabrielle Hope Bradley is a New York-based international CIDESCO aesthetician, laser technician, and permanent makeup artist.

What is truSculpt ID?

My truSculpt ID journey began at Flash Lab Skin and Laser with my trusted CIDESCO medical aesthetician Gabrielle Hope Bradley whom I saw for my pre-wedding skincare treatments. I was initially hesitant, mainly because I had never tried treatments beyond a relaxing facial. But after experiencing a few different lasers on my face, I no longer feared pain and was ready to dive into the world of body sculpting.

"TruSculpt ID is a monopolar RF (radiofrequency) nonablative technology," Bradley tells me. This means there is zero downtime afterward. "What makes truSculpt ID a favorite is that it is only a 15-minute treatment to target any area on the body," she continues. "Other forms of treatments like Coolsculpting or Sculpsure, on average, take about 105 minutes and 50 minutes to complete their treatments making truSculpt ID the most comfortable on the market to quickly and still just as effectively target fat cells."

How Does truSculpt ID Work?

The treatment sounded magical, so I was naturally a little suspicious. But Bradley explained it in more detail. "The process of truSculpt ID uses monopolar radiofrequency," she says. "On average, there is a 24% reduction of fat per session. Radiofrequency is best known to destroy fat cells deep into the subcutaneous layer surpassing blood vessels, nerve endings, and other connective tissues."

What are the Benefits of truSculpt ID?

The biggest benefit of truSculpt’s radio frequency technology is tightening the skin’s tissue along with melting fat cells underneath. "Unlike Coolsculpting, the radio frequency with truSculpt ID is indeed the added benefit, giving a little extra boost of tightness," she says.

What Areas of the Body Does truSculpt ID Give the Best Results?

TruSculpt ID is an ideal treatment for targeting fat on areas of the body without overly loose skin or compromised elasticity. "The process of truSculpt ID is great for treating the abdomen, thighs, flanks, arms, submentum, and more," Bradley says. I opted to try it on my abdomen and inner thighs—two areas I struggle most to tone via working out.

What Does truSculpt ID Feel Like?

As I said, I feared pain. However, the process was anything but painful—phew. First, Bradley applied patches to my back for the radio frequency. Then, she drew on my body as a road map for placing the truSculpt applicators for the treatment. Once the applicators were on, Bradley went over them with clear plastic wraps, encasing me not unlike a sausage. Honestly, this was probably the most uncomfortable part only because the experience of having someone up in the innermost point of your thighs, including under the butt cheeks, is, well, intimate.

Once treatment started, it felt like a heated massage. Each truSculpt applicator has a plate that warms during the process, which I found enjoyable because the room was chilly, and I was down to my skivvies. As the heating sensation increased, I worried it would become unbearable, but it never did. Bradley tells me, "Most people sweat during the treatment, and the best way I can describe how it feels is like a mini-workout contracting the fat underneath."

Depending on how large an area you’re treating, you could simultaneously have multiple done at once as the machine has six applicators in total. But since I opted to treat larger sections of my thighs and abs requiring four to six applicators at a time, I had them done separately. The whole process was over before I knew it, and I was once again dressed and on my merry way.

How Many Trusculpt ID Sessions Does it Take to See Results?

The big question. "On average, it takes about five to 12 weeks to see results, and anywhere from one to three sessions to achieve the best results," Bradley tells me. I had two sessions done on both my inner thighs and abs, spaced 13 weeks apart. When looking at myself in the mirror, I couldn’t really see the difference. But once I compared photos, the change was visible on my abs. However, I honestly didn’t notice a difference in my thighs.

Byrdie/Laura Lajiness Left: After my first session/Right: After my second session

My wellness regimen is also essential to mention. I worked out five times a week on average throughout the entire process while eating well-balanced meals (sweets included!). So, while I think truSculpt ID helped contour my body, it was a collective effort in tandem with healthy eating and exercise.

Byrdie/Laura Lajiness Left: After my first session/Right: After my second session

What are the Risks Associated With truSculpt ID?

Like with most treatments, there are risks associated. "TruSculpt ID is safe for every skin type out there, but tenderness, redness, or even bruising and light fatigue may occur after a treatment," Bradley tells me. I was immediately red following my treatments, but it dissipated quickly without any soreness or bruising whatsoever. The zero-downtime benefit makes it most appealing. However, hydration is key.

Bradley says, "Drinking lots of water is the most important to help the fat cells eventually begin to travel through the lymphatic system and start to digest throughout the body."

Who are the Best Candidates for truSculpt ID?

Because my results were subtle, I thought perhaps I’m not an ideal candidate for body contouring. But they’re pretty typical for this type of treatment. "[Body sculpting treatments are] always meant to be more of a contour on the body," Bradley says. "The best candidates for truSculpt ID are [usually within] 20 to 30 pounds of their target goal weight and want to contour stubborn areas on the body. If you’re looking for much more weight loss, then a surgical and more invasive approach with liposuction may be the best option for you."

Anyone interested in a non-invasive approach to body contouring should always seek guidance from a professional via consultation and research non-invasive technology options before committing to a treatment. Furthermore, you should steer clear of this treatment if you’re pregnant, have a cardiac pacemaker or defibrillator, or have benign or malignant tumors in the desired treatment area.

How Much Does truSculpt ID Cost?

Pricing will vary depending on the size of the area you have treated. At FlashLab, the cost ranges from $300 to $1,800 per session.