13 Trench Coat Outfits to Look Instantly Put-Together for Fall

A trench coat is a classic piece you're sure to have in your closet forever, and we don't take that lightly. When identifying something as a closet staple, it's important to look for two things. First, is it a piece that serves more than one purpose and can wear well with multiple looks? Second, is it trendy or a classic piece we will cherish for many years to come? Endlessly versatile, a trench coat fully fits this bill, and depending on whether you're looking to splurge or save, you have so many different options to choose from.

Let’s talk fit: A trench coat can be form fitting for a more done look or oversized for a grungier, undone look. Long or short, single, or double breasted, lined or unlined, the options are truly endless, and we’ve rounded up 13 of our favorites for every style and budget. Keep scrolling to find 13 trench coat outfits to add to your fall wardrobe.



All Bundled Up

Heavyweight to keep you warm and cozy on a crisp fall day, this double-breasted trench coat is a closet staple. Pair it with vegan leather pants and a chunky knit sweater for stylish layers.



Sleek Leather Look

Vegan leather is having a major moment for fall, and this classic trench is versatile enough to wear with all your looks. Buttery-soft to the touch and cinched at the waist for extra detail, we’ve paired the style with a plaid top and patent pants for an edgier trench coat outfit that's ready for a night out.



Oversized and Off-Duty

No need to steal your partner’s jacket anymore—we found the perfect oversized trench. Finished with a faux leather collar, pair this style with a denim jumpsuit and combat boots for an easy three- piece look.



Simple Statement

We love a good Zara find, and a full-cut trench leaves endless layering options. We've opted for a purple fair isle knit to complement our neutral jacket choice.



Shop The Look Zara

Triarchy

A.L.C.

Alohas

Elevated Denim

Take your classic denim jacket to the next level in this frayed style from Marques’ Almeida. Pair with coordinating denim booties and corduroy pants for the ultimate on-trend trench coat outfit.



Classic Luxe

If you're looking for an investment piece, Gucci has just what you need. An ode to the brand's 100th anniversary, this jacket offers a major logomania moment. Pair it with classic black riding boots and a leather bag to complete your trench coat outfit.



Center of Attention

It’s all in the details for this neon trench coat. Embellished with fringe and crystals around the collar, pair it with a simple black dress so the attention is on the jacket.



Embrace Your Wild Side

The classic trench is back and elevated in a fun zebra print for fall. Pair with a silk blouse and camel pants for a sophisticated everyday trench coat outfit.



Military Sophistication

Military-inspired with engraved gold buttons is our top choice for a classic black trench coat. Pair it with low-heeled loafers and plaid pants for an elegant look.



Double the Fun

With a removable shearling collar, this trench coat outfit is giving us two looks in one. Pair with a sweater and denim, then finish off with shearling booties for style and comfort.



Ruffled Romance

There's something so romantic about a piece with ruffles. Cut in a slim fit, we’ve layered this trench coat over a flowing dress with a matching bag.



Velvet Moment

A single-breasted trench coat is a great everyday piece to throw on over any look. In this case, a velvet piece adds dimension. We've paired with printed pants and a sweater for everyday comfort and fashion.



The Finishing Touch

Lightweight and made to be worn either open or closed, this double-breasted trench coat is versatile and oversized for a relaxed fit. Pair with heels and a slinky dress for a night out.

