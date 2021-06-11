Tree Tattoos: What They Mean and 16 of Our Faves

Tree tattoos can be deeply meaningful, as the tree is a symbol of many different things in life. Trees represent longevity and endurance, as the flora is deeply rooted and constantly working to grow and thrive. They may also be a symbol of strength, as trees tend to stand resolute for dozens—and sometimes hundreds—of years. Trees are elements of creation, too, as they can provide things like apples, oranges, and olives.

Trees have also been said to represent androgyny and balance of self, as the reaching branches and light leaves symbolize femininity while the heavy trunk represents masculinity. Different types of trees may also have their own symbolism. Oak, for example, is an image of power and courage, while palm trees represent peace and light. For some, trees are also inherently religious and a part of creation: In the Bible, the Tree of Knowledge is in the Garden of Eden and represents wisdom and temptation.

Whether you’re interested in a tree tattoo as a symbol of something greater or just as a personal, meaningful image, there are so many design ideas out there. Keep reading for 16 tree tattoos to inspire your next piece of ink.