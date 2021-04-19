5 Ways to Level Up Your Treadmill Workout

Working out on a treadmill is an excellent way to begin an exercise regime. Walking is the most natural action possible and can be amped up on a treadmill by walking faster, jogging, running, or sprinting. But walking or running on a treadmill alone isn't a full-body exercise, and it might not enable you to reach all of your fitness goals. We wanted to know more about how you can use a treadmill to get a complete workout in, so we asked WeStrive App trainers Torra Wolf of Mind Body Burn and Tommy Hockenjos of Compass Performance.

Meet the Expert Torra Wolf is a certified personal trainer and co-owner of Mind Body Burn

Tommy Hockenjos is a student doctor of physical therapy, certified personal trainer, and founder of Compass Performance.

The Benefits: What The Treadmill Targets

Let’s first look at what treadmills on their own are useful for. Walking and running on a treadmill will “have positive systemic benefits, including cardiovascular, mental health and metabolic health,” says Hockenjos. He adds, “the treadmill is built to improve cardiovascular fitness, burn calories, and lose fat.”

For the most part, the acts of walking and running on treadmills will target your leg muscles. These include:

Glutes

Hamstrings

Calves

Quads

Wolf tells us that if you add in arm movements while you run, which many people do, you will also work your shoulders and back instead of holding on to the treadmill railing. She continues, “although treadmill workouts are mainly known for endurance and cardiovascular training, strength training can also be accomplished. For example, when running sprints at an incline, the quad muscles are being strengthened. There may be better options than using the treadmill to accomplish certain goals, but if the only available equipment you have is a treadmill, we can make it work!”

It’s wonderful to know that a treadmill alone can help you accomplish your goals, but if you have access to additional equipment, your workout life will be easier. Here’s why.

The Downside: What Can’t Treadmills Alone Do?

The biggest downside to using just a treadmill for your workouts is that its focus is so innately on your lower body. That means getting a full-body workout is most easily accomplished with strength training for your upper body also. Additionally, the only weight-bearing occurring is that of your own body while walking or running. Since your body is already used to carrying you around, this isn’t terribly helpful for building strength. Hockenjos says that a treadmill “is not built to maximize muscle growth or strength.”

Additionally, treadmills aren’t a low-impact workout. That means that if you have any joint problems or injuries, the act of running, or even speed walking, on a treadmill could make them worse. Running is a high-impact activity and may not be suitable for some people. Even walking, if done too quickly, can put unnecessary pressure on your joints.

Treadmills may be all you need for a high-impact cardio workout, but if you’re looking to build strength or muscles, it can’t easily get you closer to those goals. However, there are ways to do more than walk or run on a treadmill. We’ve compiled a list of treadmill workouts for every fitness level to help you use the treadmill to do more than you thought you could on it.

Treadmill Workouts

If you like the treadmill but want to get more out of it than you are currently, try one of these workouts on it.