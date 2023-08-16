As A Shopping Editor, Here’s the 5 Trends I’m Using to Transition My Wardrobe From Summer to Fall

While there are still a few weeks left of summer (the first official day of fall is September 29), it’s high time we start thinking about autumnal dressing—or at least transitioning into the season. We’re not encouraging you to stow your tank tops and shorts just yet (there are still plenty of warm days ahead), but it’s not a bad idea to start shopping for cozier staples.

To help guide you through this transitional period, we’re outlining a few of the most popular trends we’re seeing for the months ahead—bottoms you can build outfits around; warm, breezy knits; tweed toppers; soft slips; and not-so-basic basics—and hand-picking our favorites for each category.

Straight Leg Jeans

AGOLDE 90’s Pinch Waist High Rise Straight Jean

Designed in heavyweight, non-stretch denim, these high-rise jeans feature a relaxed fit and a straight leg that’s perfect for late-summer nights. They offer a subtle ‘90s look but can be dressed up or down to suit the vibe of wherever you’re headed. The jeans come in sizes 23 through 34.

Good American Good Curve High Waist Distressed Straight Leg Jeans

With a baby blue fade and a tiny bit of fraying, these jeans from Good American have a lived-in look and a comfortable feel thanks to plenty of stretch. Reach for them when you’re looking for a straight-leg silhouette that accentuates your natural curves. It’s available in sizes 00 to 22.

Breezy Knits

Rails Bambi Sweater Vest Top

It’s not quite sweater weather, so opt for this mixed-media sweater vest as you ease into the autumn months. The Rails top combines a striped, shaker-knit fabric with billowy poplin sleeves to create a polished look. Shop it in sizes XXS through 2X.

LoveShackFancy Marshe Cropped Sweater

On the pricier end of the spectrum, this cream-colored knit from LoveShackFancy screams end-of-summer. The mid-weight ribbed knit sweater features an open V neckline and a partial button placket, and cozy long sleeves. Wear it to work draped on your shoulders or when snuggling up to a bonfire—either way, it’s perfect. (It’s available in sizes XS through 2X.)



Tweed Toppers

L’AGENCE Bridges Crop Jacket

ICYMI, tweed is in right now (thank you, quiet luxury trend). Lean on this pretty, non-stretch crop jacket for work events or any time you need to add polished touch to an otherwise laid-back outfit. Snag it in sizes 00 to 18.

Abercrombie Collarless Tweed Jacket

For a more budget-friendly pick, you can’t go wrong with this Abercrombie brand rendition of the same style. It’s soft, has a button closure, and is the ideal topper for those breezy late-summer events. It’s available in sizes XXS through XL.

Soft Slips

SKIMS Soft Lounge Long Slipdress

No item of clothing does transitional dressing better than a soft slip dress. We love this SKIMS version, complete with a ribbed stretch modal that hugs the body beautifully and has a scoop neckline. It comes in a number of colors, from Heather Grey and Onyx to Petal and Cocoa in sizes XXS to 4X.

Lillusory Midi Slip Dress

Slip into something silky with this Amazon corset midi dress. It has a bodycon fit throughout the midsection and subtly flares out at the knees. The dress, which comes in S through XL in a variety of colors, features a corset bodice and an open back. Wear it on its own, with a structured, oversized blazer, or with a sweater thrown over the shoulders.



Not-So-Basic Tees

Splendid Slub Crew Tee

This slubbed jersey t-shirt lends itself well to beach days, long walks, drinks with friends, and so much more, thanks to its comfortable, drapey fit. Pair it with trousers, denim, or a mini skirt—no matter what, you won’t be disappointed. The white T-shirt is available in XXS to 2X.

SKIMS Stretch Cotton T-Shirt

Another SKIMS pick, this fan-favorite t-shirt is made from stretch cotton and hugs the body nicely, offering a form-fitting silhouette that’s incredibly comfortable. The top comes in gorgeous neutral shades like Mineral, Soot, Bone, Kyanite, and more. Shop it in sizes XXS through 4X.

