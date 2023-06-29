Tower 28 Added a Moisturizer to Their Fan-Favorite SOS Line

And just like that, summer is officially here. While weekend warriors dream of spritzes and days spent by the shore during this time of year, it’s not all fun and games as the weather warms up. Heat can exacerbate conditions like eczema, irritating sunburns happen to the best of us, and if you live in a dry climate, you may be on the hunt for anything that can reintroduce hydration to the skin. Lucky for you, Tower 28 just released its newest addition to its SOS collection, the SOS Daily Barrier Recovery Cream ($24), which has simple ingredients to calm and moisturize even the most sensitive skin types. Ahead, all the details, and our honest reviews.

The Inspiration

The SOS Daily Barrier Recovery Cream is Tower 28’s newest addition to its current SOS line, which just so happens to include one of Hailey Bieber’s favorite face mists, the SOS Daily Facial Spray ($28). Tower 28’s SOS collection went viral on TikTok, and one user, @regisprice, even went so far as to say, “I truly never thought my skin could look so clear and untextured without medication.” It's become a pretty universally-loved product, with people using the SOS collection to sooth acne-prone and sensitive skin. Now, Tower 28 is introducing a moisturizer to round out the collection’s current suite, which includes the aforementioned facial spray and a soothing serum.

The Formula

The brand notes that the SOS Daily Barrier Recovery Cream is “an intentionally basic daily moisturizer designed for sensitive skin and made for all.” This non-irritating cream contains four types of hyaluronic acid to hydrate different layers of the skin, ceramides to seal in moisture and protect the skin’s barrier, and allantoin to calm inflammation and redness. That’s pretty much it in terms of actives. The brand notes that they didn’t include any outlandish actives or breakthrough patent technologies in the SOS Daily Barrier Recovery Cream to offer a reliable formula that's simple, effective, and can act as a sweet reprieve if you’ve accidentally wreaked havoc on your skin from other products or treatments. The formula glides onto the skin and absorbs quickly without a tacky film or greasy feel.

And it has celebrity esthetician Sofie Pavitt’s stamp of approval. “Since I’m constantly experimenting with the latest treatments on my own skin (including a non-negotiable weekly peel), I’m always on the hunt for gentle skincare products that can help my skin ‘reset,’” says Pavitt. “This moisturizer’s texture is to die for, and I love that it calms down irritation and redness. I know it will be a staple product for my clients who have problematic skin, who’ve overdone it with skincare actives, or are dealing with a compromised skin barrier, and need to completely pare back on their routines. It fills a much-needed gap in the market for a basic moisturizer that is safe for sensitive skin.”

Plus, the SOS Daily Barrier Recovery Cream has some pretty remarkable specs. In a third-party clinical test, 100% of users said that this moisturizer reduced redness, improved skin texture, and increased hydration levels. Furthermore, this moisturizer is National Eczema Association-approved, making it gentle enough to use on even the most sensitive skin types. The SOS Daily Barrier Recovery Cream boasts a 6.5 pH—which is preferred for all skin types—and it’s non-comedogenic and alcohol- and fragrance-free. But the best part? It comes in packaging made from 100% post-consumer recycled resin, and clocks in at just $24.

The Reviews

Jasmine Phillips, social media editor

Courtesy of subject

"The SOS cream instantly hydrates and soothes my skin, which I’ll definitely need for my post-sun skin this summer. The ultra-soft formula effortless glides on, and is perfect for anyone who has sensitive skin."

Star Donaldson, associate social media director

Courtesy of subject

'I'm dealing with some hormonal acne around my chin and it's important for me to use products that won't exacerbate it. I've been using the SOS Daily Barrier Recovery Cream because it's lightweight, non-comedogenic, and is formulated to bring hydration back to my skin."

Bella Cacciatore, news editor

Courtesy of subject

"I love Tower 28's SOS spray, so I was really excited to try this soothing cream. It feels calming and caring but not heavy or greasy, and has an instant cooling effect. I'll definitely keep it on hand for when I go overboard on the sun this summer."

Olivia Hancock, editor

Courtesy of subject

"This barrier cream is perfect for my dry skin. While it is a thicker formula, it doesn’t feel heavy or greasy on my skin. Instead, it cushions my skin with a long-lasting dose of moisture, and leaves it feeling super soft and plump."