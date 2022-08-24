Whether you're planning a trip abroad with limited carry-on space or just hate using tons of makeup products, a multi-use product will become your newest sidekick. It'll not only save some much-needed space in your makeup bag, but also come in handy when you want something that can be used across your whole face.

Thankfully, Tower 28 Beauty, the celebrity and Gen-Z favored brand known for its sensitive skin-safe products, has launched the multi-use product of our dreams: the OneLiner Multi-Liner ($15). The creamy, matte liner can be used on your eyes, cheeks, and lips, and will provide strong pigment that won't move or budge—no matter what.

Curious to find out more? Keep reading for everything you need to know about the brand's newest launch, including our honest review.



The Product

Tower 28 is big on making makeup application easy, so it only makes sense that their newest launch would continue this mission. The OneLiner is available in three versatile shades— Fill Me In (a rosy nude), Draw Me (a chocolate brown), and Work of Art (a pinky taupe)—that are universal and work for all skin types and tones.

The product itself is designed to add definition to eyes, contour lips, and add a pinch of color to your cheeks. It can also be used to create some faux freckles, if you desire.



Tower 28 Beauty

The Formula

Just like all of Tower 28's products, the OneLiner was made with good-for-you ingredients that are safe to use on all skin types, including sensitive. Its hero ingredients—shea butter and marula oil—allow the liner to glide on without tugging, dragging, or pulling your skin. These ingredients are known to hydrate, soothe skin, and provide antioxidant protection, too. In addition, the formula is safe for sensitive skin and eyes and created with silicones or fragrances to prevent any potential allergic reactions.

Better yet, OneLiner is also super blendable, so you don't have to use any additional tools like brushes or beauty sponges to apply it. Plus, its wooden pencil base is sourced from sustainably managed forests, which just proves that the brand took the extra steps to ensure nothing was forgotten in the development of this liner.

How to Use It

OneLiner is made to be used all over on your eyes, lips, and cheeks. The liner can be applied to your lips the same way you apply your favorite lip liner, or all over your lips like a lipstick.

The brand suggests drawing the liner directly to the apples of your cheeks and blending out with your fingers to apply as a blush. For your eyes, scribble the liner all over your eyelid and blend out for a wash of color, or sharpen the pencil and apply it as eyeliner for a cat eye or graphic eyeliner look.

The Review

Rachel Dube

I'll admit: I'm not typically someone who goes for multi-use products. However, the OneLiner blew me away. I applied it to my eyelids, lips, and cheeks and was pleasantly surprised by how pigmented it was and how perfect it looked on all areas of my face. I especially loved it as a blush, it added *just* the right amount of color to make me look flushed, and blended in super easily with my fingers—no brush or other tools required.