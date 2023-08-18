Tower 28 Just Launched Its First Sensitive Skin-Friendly Concealer

In the 21st century, where the word “swipe” has some… interesting connotations. A quick flick in the right direction can lead you to the love of your life (or luminous skin, if we're talking makeup). If both of these things are important to you — or if the love of your life *is* an even complexion — we might’ve found what you've been looking for.

On August 18, Tower28 Beauty is launching a concealer (their first!) that promises to check all your boxes. The new Swipe Serum Concealer ($22) promises a thick (but not too thick) consistency, sheer (but not too sheer) coverage, and seamless blending. Intrigued? Well, you might have just met your perfect match.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about Swipe — including our honest reviews.

The Inspiration

Tower28 set out to create your dream concealer. Designed with celebrity makeup artist Kirin Bhatty (who also helped develop their SunnyDays sunscreen foundation), Swipe is available in 20 shades so you can find your ideal match.

According to the brand, Swipe was designed to combine the best of a serum (think: lightweight texture) with the performance of makeup (think: medium, buildable coverage) to “swipe out dark circles, redness, blemishes, or any problem areas.”

At the same time, the brand wanted to leave some traditional concealer hangups — heaviness, creasing, blotchiness, and dryness, to name but a few — behind.

“Not only are [Swipe concealers] thoughtfully formulated to work beautifully across a wide range of skin types and tones, but the texture and coverage payoff is truly unique. It’s lightweight yet buildable, combining the hydration and texture of those skincare-like concealers with higher coverage performance,” says Bhatty of the new product. “That killer combo is why I’ve been loving it so much for my clients, who often want something that really works and is comfy and weightless on skin.”

Tower 28 Swipe Serum Concealer $22.00 Shop

The Formula

Designed to safely suit all skin types, including the most sensitive and acne-prone included, Swipe is infused with hyaluronic acid and Centella asiatica leaf extract to hydrate, calm, and help soothe your skin without clinging to any dry patches. Its pigments are also coated in the amino acid lysine to help with collagen production and prevent future dryness.

Adhering to the National Eczema Association’s Seal of Acceptance guidelines, this concealer is also non-irritating, fragrance-free, alcohol-free, silicone-free, and non-comedogenic. And if you need even more convincing? Tower28 went through 40+ rounds of revisions before landing on the winning formula — a good reminder to never settle!

How to Use It

Tower28 suggests swiping Swipe directly onto your skin with the applicator to cover dark circles, conceal spots, or tackle your whole face with all-over coverage. Then, use your fingertips, a brush, or a sponge to blend. It's really that simple.

So, how does it hold up IRL? We put it to the test. Read on for Byrdie editors' honest reviews.

The Reviews

Eden Stuart

"Confession: I usually don't even wear concealer under my eyes. Not because I can't use it (I most certainly can), but because I simply do not have the patience to come up with a concealer and powder routine. One thing I appreciate about Swipe All-Over is that I can be my usual concealer lazy, non-setting self, and the creasing is super minimal, even toward the end of the day. The formula is thin enough to blend out easily, but you don't have to add layer upon layer to see pigment—one swipe will do you right." - Eden Stuart, editor

Bella Cacciatore

"This concealer is delicious. It has a serum-like texture that glides right on, and despite being lightweight, it's nice and glowy. That being said, it's not so shiny that I can't also use it on zits or scarring—like I did in this photo—and if I were the kind of person who used concealer all over instead of foundation, it would be great for that too. It doesn't crease or crumble, and my shade, DTLA, is the perfect undertone for my whole face." - Bella Cacciatore, news editor

Madeline Hirsch

"My love for Tower 28’s foundation is well-documented, so you can imagine my excitement when I found out they were developing a concealer to match. A few notes on this yummy formula: First, It packs a punch! I can’t believe how much coverage I got from just a tiny swipe. Secondly, the feel is world-class. It’s got a wonderful cushion, and you can tell the second it hits your face that cracks and flakes are not in your future. Pair that with a solid shade match, and it’s official: Swipe concealer lives up to my (admittedly high) expectations." - Madeline Hirsch, news director

