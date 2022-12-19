Topicals' New Eye Masks Combat Discoloration and Dryness in 15 Minutes

Topicals launched with just two products in 2020—the Like Butter Hydrating Mask and Faded Brightening and Clearing Serum. The latter has become one of the skincare brand's best sellers, with countless beauty lovers praising its ability to reduce dark spots and discoloration on social media (#topicalsfaded has over 7.6 million views on TikTok alone).

So, it's no surprise Topicals released several other products powered by the wildly popular Faded formula. In 2021, they rolled out the Faded Brightening & Clearing Mist. Now, the brand is unveiling Faded Under Eye Masks. Ahead, learn more about Topicals' latest launch.

The Brand

Topicals' primary focus is creating innovative, fun products for chronic skin conditions. For founder Olamide Olowe, this mission is deeply personal as she struggled with acne and hyperpigmentation growing up. Olowe and her team have released five thoughtful products to date—ranging from body mists to ingrown hair tonics. Topicals' mission to bring creative and conscious products to the market hasn't only resonated with consumers but investors as well. The brand is backed by the likes of Gabrielle Union, Kelly Rowland, Hannah Bronfman, Bozoma Saint John, and Yvonne Orji. If that wasn't impressive enough, Topicals also raised $10 million in financing in November. TLDR: There's much more to come from Topicals in the future.

The Launch

In true Topicals fashion, the brand rolled out the Faded Under Eye Masks in an unexpected and edgy way. The launch campaign—called "Face Card"—featured notable women in the music and fashion industry, including Baby Tate, Maiya the Donn, and Alani Noelle (Wuzg00d). "Faded Under Eye Masks is our first wearable product, and we were so excited to develop a campaign that focused solely on faces and eyes," creative designer director Julia Shao says. "You know when you see someone posting their DMV or passport photos online, and they look posed but still effortless? I wanted to show the eye masks as an accessory that felt effortless but still intentional."

The Formula

For Topicals, expanding the Faded range with an under-eye mask was a logical next step. "Our community loves best-selling Faded and is always asking us for new solutions for dark spots and discoloration," vice president of product development Tamar Kamen says. "This launch continues to support our philosophy of treating chronic skin conditions without shame, but with pride and self-love."

The brand worked with a Korean skincare lab for over a year to perfect the product. It's formulated with tranexamic acid to reduce dark patches, niacinamide to reduce discoloration, azelaic acid to boost radiance and improve texture, and glycerin to increase moisture. The targeted eye patches are also made with a cooling hydrogel texture. This helps create an occlusive environment around the eyes, which helps lock in hydration and efficiently infuse ingredients into the skin.

My Review

Olivia Hancock / Design by Tiana Crispino

I struggle with under-eye darkness, puffiness, and dryness. So, I'm very intentional about using eye creams and masks. Considering the powerhouse benefits of the Faded formula, I was excited to try the Eye Masks. Over two weeks, I used all six sets of patches (the brand suggests using them 2-3 times per week). When I was ready to apply the patches, I intentionally placed the round end near my nose to target dark circles and puffiness. However, you can also wear the round size towards your temples to address the outer areas where crow's feet and dehydration lines can appear.

Off the bat, I appreciated how cool and refreshing these masks felt on my skin. I also loved how they stayed in place once you put them on. Some of the other eye masks I've tried tend to slip and slide, becoming a nuisance to use. I left the patches on for 15 minutes per the brand's recommendation. Immediately after taking them off, my under-eye area felt more bouncy and hydrated. Over time, I've noticed that the skin around my eyes looks more radiant and less puffy.

Overall, I have loved incorporating the Faded Under Eye Masks into my routine. Naturally, I wish more than six came in the pack. However, it's a product I'd gladly spend money on time and time again.

