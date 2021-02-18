Lolita Says So

The comment section is notorious for being one of the most vicious places on the internet. It's where angry reviewers and unhappy customers go to spew their venom (whether warranted or not), so when we see positive comments and conversations about a specific person, place, or thing, we're all ears. This is especially true when it comes to hunting for the right products to add to our skincare routine. Glowing reviews with honest, thorough feedback make it a lot easier to invest in the right product.

And because Sephora is like a candy store for skincare rookies, junkies, and everyone in between, we decided to reach out to its team to learn about its recent best sellers. Then, we scoured the site for all the top-rated products and braved the comment section to see what the people have to say about them. Find out about the products at Sephora that are flying off the shelves and delivering major results for every skin type and concern so you know which ones are actually worth the price tag.

Belif The True Cream Aqua Bomb $38 Shop

The Rating: 2,611 reviews with an average of 4.5/5 stars and 110K "loves"

What It Is: A lightweight gel cream for oily, combination, and normal skin types

From the People: "A jar of magic." — allissonnj

"I tried countless high-end moisturizers before the aqua bomb, but now I can honestly say this is everything I have been looking for, and I don't plan on ever switching. " — lilchemist

"After I use this, my skin just feels hydrated and smooth with a bit of a glow. For the first time in a long time, I am completely comfortable going out of the house without any sort of foundation on for the whole day. I will definitely be repurchasing!" — jennyheyden

Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Alpha Beta Universal Daily Peel 60 Treatments $150 Shop

The Rating: 847 reviews with an average of 4.5/5 stars and 30K "loves"

What It Is: Peel pads designed to reduce the common signs of aging for all skin types

From the People: "I used to always have little bumps around my jawline that weren't really pimples or blackheads and if I tried to extract them, I'd get really bad acne. This product helped me so much, my skin is really smooth now, and I noticed it helped my acne scars as well" — norahlaya

"A day at the spa in five minutes." — marinda

"Ten stars, if possible. I've been using this product for three years. It's incredible in every sense of the word. I've used them daily, sometimes weekly, sometimes whenever I feel I need to. Regardless they give an instant result as well as ongoing beautiful, smooth skin." — makeupishaute

Farmacy Green Clean Makeup Meltaway Cleansing Balm $34 Shop

The Rating: 926 reviews with an average of 4.6/5 stars and 50K "loves"

What It Is: A cleansing balm that removes makeup and environmental impurities for all skin types

From the People: "I don't understand how this works so well. It literally melts on your face into a nice oil that removes every trace of make-up but comes off with some water! And leaves my skin feeling INCREDIBLE. I deal with small clogged pores around my nose, and in just a few days they are almost gone! This stuff is amazing." — anonymous

"A really good product that melted my makeup without drying out my face! I don't know why I never jumped on the balm oil bandwagon before. I don't know if I'll buy it again because of the price, but it's still an excellent product." — MsNsoukou

Drunk Elephant Baby Pekee Bar + Juju Bar Travel Duo $16 Shop

The Rating: 291 reviews with an average of 4.5/5 stars and 20K "loves"

What It Is: An exfoliating facial soap to cleanse and a facial bar that moisturizes and balances complexion for all skin types

From the People: "Been using these for about two weeks now, and I am in love. Hands down the best facial cleanser I have ever used. My pores appear smaller in the morning, and my typically dry skin just loves these bars. Very moisturizing. Will be purchasing the entire product line. I love what they stand for. High-quality ingredients. Sometimes you get what you pay for, and this is one of those times." — MillaVanilla

"I absolutely love these little bars. First of all, they are so reasonably priced. I have dry skin, and I find that my face feels so smooth and soft afterward. I don't get that tight feeling I do with most cleansers, but I don't feel like there is a film left on my face either… just clean." — earlgrey222

Volition Beauty Snow Mushroom Water Serum $62 Shop

The Rating: 36 reviews with an average of 5/5 stars and 3,000 "loves"

What It Is: A hydrating and pore-minimizing serum for all skin types

From the People: "The magic is in the mushrooms." — SavvyLadies

"I am 65 years old, so my main concern is fine lines and wrinkles, especially around my eye area. I had heard good things about this serum, so I decided to give it a try. I am so happy I did! After using the serum twice a day for a few days, I started to see a noticeable improvement in my wrinkles, not to mention the super hydration!" — Maheen54

"I have only been using this product for a little over 24 hours and WOW what a difference does this product make on my skin." — Kjewels1899

Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 40 $34 Shop

The Review: 220 reviews with an average of 4.5/5 stars and 20K "loves"

What It Is: A transparent and scentless daily sunscreen for normal, oily, combination, and dry skin types

From the People: "This had been sitting in my cart for a few weeks and I am so glad I finally bought it. It literally glides on my skin. I have combination acne-prone skin, and this feels silky smooth. It works great as a primer. I really only need a tiny bit to cover my whole face." — Albrady

"Really changes what I believed about a sunscreen. Sunscreens CAN be transparent, sunscreens CAN be lightweight, and sunscreens CAN feel good under makeup. YAS!" — Aloechild

"This product is revolutionary. It is unbelievably lightweight and feels like nothing on the skin. Humans of all skin tones can wear it because it goes clear." —WendyTan

Sunday Riley Good Genes All-In-One Lactic Acid Treatment $122 Shop

The Review: 2,000 reviews with an average of 4.3/5 stars and 120K "loves"

What It Is: An anti-aging lactic acid treatment that clarifies and targets aging concerns for normal, oily, combination, and dry skin types

From the People: "Although this is pricey, I'm starting to hit an age where I'm willing to invest in some stronger products to slow the hands of time. I've been using this for a couple weeks now, and I'm sold! I've been trying a lot of samples of similar products but never noticed a lasting difference in my skin." — krisau

"This is a product I've repurchased and have a backup for so that I don't run out of it. I use it about three or four nights a week over my Sunday Riley Luna Oil. It helps to keep my skin free from congestion and helps with pigmentation. It does have a strong smell from the lactic acid, but it's totally worth it for the strength and efficacy." — kiki9880

Ole Henriksen C-Rush Brightening Gel Creme $46 Shop

The Rating: 2,000 reviews with an average of 4.6/5 stars and 10K "loves"

What It Is: A hydrating gel cream enriched with vitamin C for all skin types

From the People: "Wow! I've tried so many skin brightening products, and they've never shown the results that this product does! I can literally see my dark spots lifting." — alexisw21

"I ordered this from the Ole Henriksen website because I couldn't wait! I am always looking for the perfect moisturizer under makeup, and I haven't had great luck. Many of them tend to pill up or lessen wear time. This one is fantastic under makeup, and I have tried it under five different foundations so far. It feels deeply hydrating but is not heavy at all. Sinks in quickly and ACTUALLY color corrects in a noticeable way." — aliciamlay

Laneige Water Sleeping Mask $25 Shop

The Rating: 1,000 reviews with an average of 4.4/5 stars and 70K "loves"

What It Is: A hydrating and brightening overnight gel mask for all skin types

From the People: "This is probably the best hydrating overnight mask I have ever used. My skin feels so hydrated and supple, and it lasts for days after each use. It's also not irritating at all, and I have used this on sunburnt skin too. Definitely worth every dollar" — Anrsl

"Really plumps and hydrates your skin so it looks like you've gotten far more sleep than you actually have. if you're about to get less than six hours of sleep, slap this on and fool the world!" — Hyelee6

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask $22 Shop

The Reviews: 3,000 reviews with an average of 4.6/5 stars and 120K "loves"

What It Is: A leave-on lip mask that replenishes hydration and plumpness

From the People: "For some reason, no matter how many times I put on lip balm or what I tried, my lips were still ultra-dry, cracking, and sore for days on end. I just happened to see this while I was waiting in line and out of desperation to relieve my cracked lips I decided to try it out. Holy god. Honestly, I would have been happy just to not have cracked sore lips, but this did sooooo much more. I have had dry raisin lips for so long, I literally forgot what my lips looked like normally, and for the first time in years, I saw my real lips. This hydrated my lips, made them look plump, full, and healthy again." — Maitje

"I have tried everything from oils to the $50 La Mer balm, and this blows it away. I’ve had it for three days, and on the first day I had it (I tried it on in store), I noticed a difference within a few hours." —ColonelsPride