Pinterest Says These Will Be the Top Halloween Costumes of 2022

The weather's cooling down, the leaves are changing, and you can no longer leave the house without at least two extra layers (which you will inevitably ditch by noon). All that means one thing: The search for the perfect Halloween costume is on. This year, people are dressing like our favorite public figures and iconic characters—from Anna Delvey to Euphoria's Maddy and Cassie.

That's right. According to Pinterest, "costumes with pop culture themes" are taking over this October 31. So before you pick out your costume, think: Was this person trending in the last year? Were they a regular go-to for small talk? If yes, chances are they'll be a popular costume choice.

Whether you're celebrating Halloween with a pair of oversized glasses (and a fake accent) or a makeup look that would be right at home in the halls of Euphoria High, there's no shortage of costume inspo on Pinterest. Unsure where to start? Here are the top Halloween costumes this year.



'Stranger Things'

When Stranger Things Season 4 came out in May 2022, we all knew that it would be a big theme for this Halloween—and according to Pinterest, we were right. Netflix's favorite retro-inspired sci-fi show will be a huge source of Halloween inspo, and the costume options are endless. This show is full of recognizable characters that you can emulate with low-effort costumes, so get ready to see plenty of Eddie Munsons and Elevens.



Elvis and Priscilla Presley

Elvis was one of the biggest films of the year, so it's no surprise that Elvis and Priscilla Presley is shaping up to be one of the top couples costumes. This hairspray-heavy costume is a great choice for anyone that wants a glam look for October 31.



Patrick Bateman

Fashion girls are already embracing Bateman's look, so it makes sense that American Psycho would be a go-to costume this year—plus, it's wallet-friendly. To channel Patrick Bateman, all you really need is a tie, a translucent rain poncho, and some red paint or fake blood. If your Halloween goal is to look messy and murderous, this popular costume has you covered.



'Top Gun'

Let's be honest: Top Gun will always be a major source of Halloween inspiration. This October, expect to see plenty of aviator sunglasses, khaki-colored 'fits, and Miles Teller-approved mustaches.

Anna Delvey

This costume is, like, so basic... but in the best way. Dressing like Anna Delvey is as straightforward as it gets. The only absolute necessity? A pair of way oversized glasses and an ambiguous accent. Beyond that, you could channel any one of Anna's famous court looks or even sport an orange jumpsuit.



Harley Quinn

Without fail, every October 31, there are plenty of Harley Quinns walking around. Ever since Margot Robbie sported one red and one blue pigtail for Suicide Squad in 2016, her character has been a major source of Halloween inspo, and it looks like this year won't be any different.



Avril Lavigne

I have good news if you dressed like Olivia Rodrigo last Halloween: You can totally reuse that costume to channel Avril Lavigne this year. This trending punk-rock Halloween look is the perfect mix of edgy and girly. Not to mention, it's a great excuse to dye your ends pink.



'Hocus Pocus'

Say goodbye to generic witch costumes. This year, specificity is key, and Dani Dennison in particular is one of the most popular costume searches—though you can't go wrong with any of the film's iconic witches.

Maddy and Cassie from 'Euphoria'

Maddy Perez and Cassie Howard from Euphoria are HBO's favorite frenemies, so of course, they're the perfect costume inspo for any best friend duo. This Halloween look also gives you plenty of space to play with Euphoria-inspired makeup, matching outfits, and maybe even some East Highland High School cheerleading uniforms.



'Lord of the Rings'

A fantasy-inspired Halloween costume is always a solid choice. This Halloween, people are looking towards Lord of the Rings for outfit inspiration. Whether you choose a look from the original movies or from the new Prime show, dressing like a Tolkien character is one way to embrace the spooky spirit.