TooD Color Cream Brought Childlike Delight Back to My Makeup Routine

TooD’s Color Cream is perfect for full face beats and minimal makeup days. The product offers an easy-to-apply formulation and is available in 10 fun shades.

We put the TooD Color Cream to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review.

TooD founder Shari Siadat started our Zoom by acknowledging the Winter Solstice that had taken place just nine minutes earlier. We also spoke about what inspired TooD— a beauty brand hard set on breaking norms and claiming truth. Color Cream, a silky-smooth color you can apply anywhere, is the brand's signature product.

I swiped a thin layer of the shade closest to a warm brown over my eyelids, admittedly intimidated by their dreamy hues. But once I was camera-to-camera with Siadat, I found myself combing gold through my soaped-up brows and asking, "Wait, should we add glitter?"

Color Cream has become my go-to in the weeks since, a welcome change to my worn-in routine. When our conversation turned to the new year ahead, Shari said, "The message of the new year is: How are you rewriting your beauty narrative? How are you rewilding yourself or reclaiming yourself?" I thought about her questions as I loaded on another layer of Color Cream in the shade Give/Take.

Curious to learn more about TooD's Color Cream? Read on for my full review.

TooD Color Cream Best for: All skin types Shade Range: 10 shades Clean?: Yes Price: $24 About the brand: TooD Beauty stands for multipurpose, ageless, and genderless beauty. The brand aims to prove being "clean" and being yourself are the two most magical ways to wear makeup.

About My Skin: Routine based

There's a way to spin my neglect of applying anything to my eyelids on an everyday basis as simply "being low maintenance." But the reality is, whenever I take the time to smear some excess lipstick or carry over some bronzer to my eyes, I always love the look. When it came to the Color Cream, I found myself swiping it across my eye, even on days when my only activity was a walk through the park. The product inspired a revisitation of what I've always adored about makeup—the way it can make us feel.

How to Apply: Doe foot applicator, handy tool, or your hands

Erika Veurink

Color Cream feels like a thin paint, easy to spread with excellent payoff. Applying with a brush feels a little too buttoned up for the brand. I opted for drawing on a subtle cat-eye with the included doe-foot applicator. During my Zoom with Siadat, I also combed gold color cream into my brows using the brand's multi-use Magic Swab ($16).

The Results: Color that wears like a breeze

Erika Veurink

Some color products look fabulous on the eyes after application but start to produce fallout throughout the day. That's not the case here. Color Cream plays well with the texture of all skin types. My eyelids are a bit hooded and perhaps a little greasy, but the Color Cream lasted for twelve hours easily. Removing the Color Cream is just as simple.

The Value: Totally reasonable

In the clean beauty category, you'd be hard-pressed to find a cream eyeshadow for less than $24. And unless you're going for massive coverage, one tube of Color Cream has the potential to last for half a year. Color Cream is a sound investment for those committed to the bold eye lifestyle and those new to the concept alike.

Similar Products: You have options

Glossier Lid Star: The darling of affordable makeup came out with Lid Star ($18) a few years ago. I remember begging a makeup artist to try the colors out on me while we waited for a model to change. "They're good—you have to use a lot of it," she explained. By the time the shoot wrapped, I had found the product had feathered into a leathery texture. Not the best-case scenario when the product comes in futuristic green and pale lilac shades. The price is approachable, but the formula isn't my favorite.

ILIA Liquid Powder Chromatic Eye Tint: ILIA's Liquid Powder Chromatic Eye Tint comes in a few pink-ish shades and costs $28. The product is undoubtedly symbolic of the clean beauty movement—it's subtle, easy to use, and multi-purpose. However, none of the shades catch my eye.

Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Stay Vulnerable Liquid Eyeshadow: Rare Beauty has become one of the industry's favorite celebrity beauty lines. The Stay Vulnerable Liquid Eyeshadow ($20) is a perfect option for those interested. Like ILIA's Liquid Powder Chromatic Eye Tints, the shades are in the pink family.

