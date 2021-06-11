Too Faced's Lip Injection Extreme Lip Plumper lip gloss is ideal for someone who wants some plumping effects and enjoys feeling the tingling sensation of the product at work. While I don't see a dramatic difference in the overall plumpness of my lips, it does give a little something extra.

We put Too Faced's Lip Injection Extreme Lip Plumper to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review.

While lip injections are done by dermatologists and specialists daily, there are a few other cost-effective ways to plump up your lips by way of makeup. With several lip-plumping glosses on the market today, it’s a process to figure out which ones are worth your money and which ones will give you ultimate results.

Ahead, I tested the Too Faced Lip Injection Extreme Lip Plumper and give you all the details on this very popular product.

Too Faced's Lip Injection Extreme Lip Plumper Best for: Lips Uses: Plumping lips and adding sheen Potential Allergens: Mineral oil, avocado oil, mica, jojoba oil Byrdie Clean?: No—contains mineral oil Price: $29 About the Brand: Founded by Jerrod Blandino and Jeremy Johnson, Too Faced Cosmetics was created to embrace unapologetic glamour and self-expression within the beauty industry. Notable best-sellers include Better Than Sex Mascara, Born This Way Super Coverage Concealer, and Hangover 3-in-1 Setting Spray, to name a few.

About My Skin: Daily makeup wearer

I wear makeup daily and have tried a handful of plumping glosses. While they aren’t products that I wear often, I’ve tested a few formulas out to see how they work. For the most part, I go for a natural makeup look that consists of foundation, concealer, brow gel, mascara, and blush along with some highlighter. I prefer something more moisturizing on my lips as they tend to get chapped often, and I like to prevent that as much as possible.

Byrdie / Ashley Rebecca

How to Apply: Just swipe it on

Apply the lip gloss by swiping a few coats on with the doe-foot applicator on the wand. The formula glides on smoothly. You could wear the gloss on top of lipstick, but to get the full plumping effect I've found it’s best to apply it on bare lips.

Byrdie / Ashley Rebecca

The Feel and Scent: Emollient and sweet

The first few things I noticed about this gloss was that it feels more like a lip oil than it does a lip gloss, and it has a strong, sweet fragrance. The scent is that of a sweet dessert, like cookies or cake.

Testing Insight There is absolutely no sticky residue whatsoever, and it glides seamlessly on the lips.

The Results: Very tingly

The second most notable thing about this gloss is that it starts to tingle right after application, and the first few times I applied it, the tingling lasted well over an hour. The tingling sensation does take some getting used to as it can feel intense in the beginning.

Since I used the clear color, I didn’t expect my lips to change color, but they ended up turning a soft pink shade after wearing the product for only 20 minutes. My lips, for the most part, stayed the same size, and I didn’t notice any extreme plumping result. (I have medium-sized lips, FYI.)

Overall, the tint of the gloss ended up being nice, and it felt quite soft and hydrating. There is absolutely no sticky residue whatsoever, and it glides seamlessly on the lips.

Byrdie / Ashley Rebecca

The Value: A little pricey

At $29, this product isn’t exactly budget-friendly—you might want to consider whether or not you'll use something like a plumping lip gloss on a daily basis to justify the cost. For the results I attained, I would value it slightly lower since the plumping results I received were quite minimal.

Byrdie / Ashley Rebecca

Competition: You've got options

Buxom Cosmetics Full-On Plumping Lip Polish Gloss ($21): This plumping lip gloss promises high shine and a noticeable tingling sensation. Peptides allow for plumping results while vitamins A and E help nourish lips and keep them hydrated.

PYT Beauty Plumping Lip Gloss ($15): This clean plumping gloss is formulated without petroleum, parabens, and paraffin, to name a few ingredients. Avocado oil, sunflower seed, and mango seed butter allow the gloss to glide on smoothly and keep lips hydrated throughout the day.

Winky Lux Pucker Up Lip Plumper ($18): One swipe of this juicy gloss is all it takes to feel the tingling sensation. The finish has a high shimmer and a fragrance that smells of delicious lemon cake or pink lemonade.