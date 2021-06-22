Too Faced's Hangover Replenishing Face Primer lives up to its promises in that it hydrates and brightens the skin for a dewy finish. If you are looking for a primer that will smooth your skin and give you an excellent base to work with, then this primer is definitely worth getting.

We put the Too Faced Hangover Replenishing Face Primer to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review.

As someone who has dry skin, I have tried countless primers to find the one that will keep my makeup from flaking and creasing. Unfortunately, primers are usually a hit or miss, as some people can have their makeup last all day without it, and others, such as myself, need one to help hold coverage in place. However, I have found that primers help keep to my makeup in place and add an extra barrier to protect my skin.

Too Faced's Born This Way Foundation is a staple in my makeup collection—it never sticks to my dry patches and makes my skin look great. I have never tried the brand's primers, but have heard great things about them. With promises of leaving skin smooth, glowing, and hydrated, I knew I had to give the Too Faced Hangover Primer a try. Read ahead for my full review.

Too Faced Hangover Replenishing Face Primer Best for: Normal, dry, and combination skin types. Uses: A hydrating primer for makeup prep and a glowing, dewy finish. Potential allergens: Tocopherol, lauric acid Hero ingredients: Coconut water, probiotics Byrdie Clean? Yes Price: $35 About the brand: Too Faced is a cruelty-free, top-selling brand known for its range of popular products including Better Than Sex Mascara, Lip Injection Lip Plumper, and Born This Way Foundation. The brand was co-founded in 1998 by Jerrod Blandino and Jeremy Johnson, two makeup artists who wanted to create a brand that would celebrate individuality.

About My Skin: Dry and sensitive

All my life, I've searched for products that have the keyword "hydrating" because no matter the season, my skin is dry. Additionally, my skin is sensitive and does not handle products with added ingredients such as fragrance well. It took a lot of trial and error, but I've now created a skincare regime that works well with my sensitive skin.

I love using CeraVe's Hydrating Facial Cleanser because it doesn't dry me out and makes my skin feel refreshed. When it comes to moisturizer, I tend to switch off between Drunk Elephant's Protini Polypeptide Moisturizer and CeraVe's Moisturizing Cream. With primer, though, many I have tried on top of my skincare routine are either too sticky or drying, making my makeup look cake-y and patchy. I was excited to see how Too Faced's Hangover Primer, filled with hydrating ingredients like coconut water, would make my foundation look.

How to Apply: Fingers or a makeup brush

Too Faced's Hangover Primer has a white, non-sticky, cooling texture that's easy to spread onto the face. The pump is easy to use, and with just one or two pumps, I was able to get a lot of product. I used my fingers to apply the primer because the heat from my fingers allowed me to spread it evenly. I used this primer with a matte, hydrating foundation and found it to also be easy to apply with my Beautyblender.

The Results: A smooth, radiant finish

When I first applied the Too Faced Hangover Primer, I instantly noticed the light piña colada scent. Once on my skin, I felt a cooling and hydrating sensation. The results of this primer after using a matte, hydrating foundation are similar—my skin looked smooth, refreshed, and hydrated. I noticed a tad bit of creasing on my smile lines throughout the day, but it wasn't too noticeable. This product really helped my makeup to stay on all day and minimized my pores.

The Value: Pricey but good

Too Faced's Hangover Primer retails at $35 for 1.35 oz., which is more expensive than drugstore primers and middle of the road for what you'll find at beauty retailers like Ulta and Sephora. However, the staying power and hydration are what I believe makes this a good investment. I've tried many primers, and this has definitely made it high on my list. I plan to continue to use this primer, especially when I want an extra boost of hydration and a natural-looking, radiant finish.

