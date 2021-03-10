Review: Too Faced's Chocolate Soleil Bronzer Gives Me the Glow of My Dreams

Between the packaging, the incredible smell, and the amazing wear and finish, this product is a triple threat.

There is nothing quite like a beautifully bronzed glow. I've always believed bronzer is the most important part of a makeup look—it just has a way of making a look come to life, of making you feel like JLo. I typically use bronzer for both my natural and glam makeup looks. If I was hooked on bronzer before, the Too Faced Chocolate Gold Soleil Gilded Bronzer has made me a full-blown addict.

I gracefully implemented this product into my makeup routine. I have had many bronzers in my life, but this one was different. Read on for my full thoughts on Too Faced's Chocolate Gold Soleil Gilded Bronzer.

Too Faced Chocolate Gold Soleil Gilded Bronzer Best for: Creating a warm, slightly shimmery glow. Star Rating: 5/5 Byrdie Clean?: Yes Price: $32 About the brand: Too Faced came to life in 1998, founded by Jerrod Blandino and Jeremy Johnson. The duo aimed to bring bold, bright colors back to the market during the height of grunge and nude-tones. Today, the brand's most famous offerings include its Chocolate Soleil bronzers and Born This Way complexion products.

About My Skin: Changes with the seasons

I would say my skin tone is more on the caramel side, with yellow undertones. During the spring and summertime, I tend to get a little warm brown because I am in the sun a lot more. However, during the fall and winter months, my skin tone begins to lighten due to the time spent inside. Since my skin tone changes with the seasons, so does my bronzer. I usually go for medium, matte bronzers in the winter and fall months. This helps me to create a more natural look. In the summertime, I go for bronzers with a gold tint to complement my glow.

How To Apply: Remember the three rule

Confession: Before I was more knowledgeable about makeup, I would throw bronzer all over my face. I laugh thinking about it now, but I just wanted to bring the color back to my skin. As I learned more about makeup (thank you, YouTube), I discovered the “three rule.” The rule is simple—you apply your bronzer or contour to the three main points of your face: the forehead, inner cheekbone, and jawline. I applied the “three rule” when using the Too Faced Chocolate Gold Soleil Gilded Bronzer. I started with a light hand and began to build as I went along.

The Results: A beautiful, shimmering glow

The result of the Too Faced Chocolate Gold Soleil Gilded Bronzer is beautiful. First, we have to talk about the incredible chocolate scent. The bronzer is made with natural cocoa powder, which contributes to the yummy smell and color payoff. The bronzer also has a slight shimmer to it and, because of this, I think it's perfect for summer and spring.

I was impressed by the fact that the product didn’t move too much, and lasted all day. The shimmer wasn’t overbearing, and reflected beautifully in the sun. I appreciated how soft and buildable the product was. The bronzer made room for me to decided how bronzed I wanted the look to be.

The Value: Worth it

The Too Faced Chocolate Gold Soleil Gilded Bronzer is priced at $32, with 0.28 ounces (or 8 grams) of product in each package. It's not the cheapest on the market, but it’s also not the most expensive; I believe this product is worth the price point.

Similar Products: You've got options

Nyx Matte Bronzer: The NYX Matte Bronzer ($10) is very affordable. Yes, this bronzer lacks shimmer, but the tones and bronzed finish are very much the same. The NYX Matte bronzer is an ideal options for anyone on a budget who is looking for a million-dollar glow.

Nars Bronzer in Laguna: If you’re okay with spending a little more ($6, more to be exact) and are looking for a sun-kissed, California glow, the Nars Bronzer powder in Laguna ($38) is your match.