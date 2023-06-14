Too Faced's Better Than Sex Chocolate Mascara accentuates and curls lashes amazingly well, making them look voluminous and lifted in just a few coats. While I think it's a great product, this mascara may work best on longer, thicker eyelashes, and the color itself may suit those with lighter lashes.

While my beauty routine has evolved over time, one thing that hasn't changed is my love—and need—for mascara. I usually wear classic black mascaras, but every now and then, I’ll experiment with a blue, burgundy, or teal shade. It wasn’t until I heard that Too Faced added the shade Chocolate to its iconic Better Than Sex Mascara lineup that I thought to give a brown mascara a go—but the idea immediately made sense as a softer option for more natural, low-key makeup looks. Having already reviewed (and loved) the original version, I was looking forward to seeing how a brown shade would look on my lashes and against my skin. Keep reading to see my full thoughts on the Too Faced Better Than Sex Chocolate Mascara and decide whether to give it a try for yourself.

Too Faced Better Than Sex Chocolate Mascara Best for: Those who have lighter lashes or prefer subtle, more natural-looking makeup. Uses: A volumizing and lengthening mascara that adds thickness, pigment, and curl to lashes. Hero ingredients: Acacia Senegal tree extract, peptides Potential allergens: Acacia Senegal gum Price: $28 Shade Range: Two shades (Chocolate and Black) About the brand: Founded in 1998 by Jerrod Blandino and Jeremy Johnson, Too Faced Cosmetics was created to infuse the beauty industry with the playfulness, joy, and celebration of individuality the duo felt had been missing. Cruelty-free and full of vibrancy, the brand encourages self-expression and creativity through its lineup of bestselling makeup products.

About My Lashes: Curly with an average length

I consider my eyelashes to be average overall: They’re not super long or very thick, but they do have a nice curl to them. When I wear mascara, I typically look for a product that volumizes and defines my lashes. Length is nice, too, but I mostly prefer to have lashes that are separated and full. Right now, I’m wearing Tarte's Tartelette Tubing Mascara—it defines, volumizes, and lengthens my lashes well and has become a reliable go-to product. When I decided to give Too Faced's Better Than Sex Chocolate Mascara a try, I was hopeful it would be comparable to my current favorite.

How to Apply: Build to your desired volume, length, and curl

The Too Faced Better Than Sex Chocolate Mascara is really easy to use, as the process is just like with most other mascaras. Using the wand, comb through your lashes from root to tip, then repeat the process until the volume, length, and curl are to your liking. Working the wand through my eyelashes, I applied about four coats of mascara, making sure to wiggle the wand back and forth to have more separation and volume.

The Results: Thick, full lashes with great lift

Khera Alexander/Byrdie

Having tried the Better Than Sex mascara before, I had an inkling that the results would be similar to what I'd previously seen, and for the most part, they were. Each time I wore the mascara, my lashes were beautifully voluminous and curly, but I felt like the intensity and separation were a little more subtle than I typically prefer. The mascara itself is really good, and though I think it may be best for those with naturally longer lashes—the hourglass brush and overall size could probably comb through lashes with more length better—I did get a nice amount of lift and volume. In addition to the curl and volume, I was able to wear the product all day without being concerned about smudging or flaking.

The intensity I was looking for from the product was softer, and I think that comes down to its actual color. The mascara is a gorgeous, rich brown shade that probably works best for those with lighter lashes or who prefer a more natural look. When I would apply it, it was clear that I had something on my eyes, but they didn’t look as dramatic as I typically like. With my dark lashes and complexion, I don’t think this shade is ideal for me; a darker brown, burgundy, or black shade would probably work better.

The Value: Reasonable for a prestige mascara

Considering that Too Faced is a prestige beauty brand, it makes sense that the Better Than Sex Mascara is priced at $28, which is similar to other mascaras in this category. I think this is a fair price, and if you’re a mascara lover or a fan of aesthetically pleasing packaging, it’s definitely worth it. The chocolate shade is a great addition if you're looking for a mascara that provides a more subtle finish or looks natural on lighter lashes, while those who prefer more drama or have darker lashes may want to go with classic black.

