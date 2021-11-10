These 15 Tom Hardy Hairstyles Are the Ultimate Grooming Inspiration

Since the beginning of his career, Tom Hardy’s hair has gone through about as many transformations as he has as an actor, seemingly to match whatever villain or gentlemanly character he was playing at the time—from Black Hawk Down to Inception to Mad Max: Fury Road. The actor is never afraid to try something different with his hair, whether called for by a role or not; he’s been slicked back, messy, and completely shaved. With the number of different looks he’s shown through the years, you have many options when it comes to emulating his famous locks.

If you’re looking for some new haircut inspiration yourself, Hardy is a great actor to look towards, with his mix of styles that all have a masculine edge to them. Here, we’ll take a look at 15 Tom Hardy hairstyles that prove he's the ultimate grooming inspiration.

