TLB's New $18 Tinted Skin Conditioner Gave Me The Most Natural-Looking Coverage

Confession: Despite my love for makeup, I’ve always excluded foundation from my daily beauty regimen. Not because I didn’t want my skin to glow—because that’s farthest from the truth radiantly. Instead, it's because I’ve never truly found a shade that fits my skin tone. The foundations I've tried have either been too pale or had a strong red undertone that failed to blend with my neutral complexion.

But thanks to increased inclusivity efforts in the beauty industry, I’ve recently embarked on a journey to find complexion products that best suit me. During this experience, I’ve found myself falling in love with testing new foundations and products that enhance my natural glow. That's why I was seriously intrigued when I learned that TLB (formerly known as The Lip Bar) was launching its first-ever tinted moisturizer, available in eight easy-to-match shades. So, did the brand-new product live up to its claim? Ahead, I share my honest thoughts on TLB’s new 3-in-1 Tinted Skin Conditioner ($18) that promises to keep skin moisturized, radiant, and safe from the sun.

TLB 3-in-1 Tinted Skin Conditioner Best For: All skin types Active Ingredients: Hyaluronic acid and titanium dioxide Byrdie Clean?: Yes Price: $18 About The Brand: TLB is a Black-woman-owned, vegan, and cruelty-free beauty brand that creates high-quality complexion and lip products.

About My Skin: Leans toward dry

Like most people, my skin tends to skew on the dryer side during the winter. So, if I don’t keep my face properly moisturized, it takes quite an intense facial regimen to revive my skin. Personally, I am strict on not wanting to cover my natural skin texture and have been opting for light-to-medium coverage products.

Ingredient Quality: A hydrating cocktail

The product's infusion of hyaluronic acid, Irish sea moss, cucumber extract, and rosewater all help improve hydration and enhance your natural glow. Specifically, hyaluronic acid reduces the appearance of fine lines over time and replenishes cell moisture. Thanks to its anti-inflammatory properties, rosewater reduces acne and also helps to restore fluids in dry skin.

TLB Just A Tint 3-in-1 Tinted Skin Conditioner $17 Shop

How to Apply: Use a sponge or brush

In the morning, I prepped my skin with my beloved facial oil and day cream. I allowed my skincare routine to settle into my skin for a few hours. I later went in with my favorite Artis Oval Brush ($75) to blend out the moisturizer. Using the shade "Honey Dip," I gently spread a thin layer all over my face, neck, and ears.

The Results: A "barely-there" look

Byrdie / AE Photos

After applying a sheer layer of the skin conditioner just before the afternoon, I noticed that the formula was lightweight and allowed my natural skin texture to shine through. After a few hours of wear during my at-home work schedule, I was pleased that the moisturizer melted into my skin, creating a "barely-there" look.

While I didn’t notice any intense hydration while wearing the skin conditioner—although I didn’t reapply as the box suggests— I did recognize that after a day’s wear, it didn’t take a ton of work to remove, like most other foundations. Unfortunately, I wasn’t able to test the product’s sun-protecting claims due to the polar vortex in my city.

The Value: High-quality and high-performance

Considering the prices of other popular tinted moisturizers, TLB’s $18 Skin Conditioner is an incredible steal. It's especially worth the price considering the oil-free formula lasted all eight-hours of wear. I applaud the cult-favorite brand for continuing to provide high-quality and affordable products to their customers.

Similar Products: You have options

Cover FX’s Luminous Tinted Moisturizer ($39): This is an innovative product enriched with prebiotics, probiotics, and adaptogens. The moisturizer's benefits include blurring pores and fine lines, improving radiance, and replenishing skin’s natural barrier.

bareMinerals Complexion Rescue ($33): This moisturizer offers 16 shades and boasts a gel-like consistency that is extremely easy to blend. The formula that instantly moisturizes the skin is also infused with SPF 30.

Final Verdict: Worth it

If you’re looking to be spruced up—especially during your next Zoom meeting—but you don’t want to overdo it, TLB's Tinted Skin Conditioner is essential in your makeup routine.

TLB’s Tinted Skin Conditioner is available for purchase at Target and TheLipBar.com.