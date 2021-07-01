Let's face it: Timothée Chalamet has the perfect head of hair. His texture inspires major envy, attracting all genders and hair types to emulate a similar look and style. It's rare that a Hollywood icon has a mane so covetable that his female fans are not only swooning for his charm and good looks (and his acting skills, of course)—but because they want his perfectly tousled strands, too.
When it comes to recreating the body and movement of a mid-length cut like Chalamet's, we knew we'd have to turn to our experts, celebrity barbers Christine Nelli and Jason Schneidman. Keep reading to see what the pros recommend when trying to replicate a hairstyle like Timothée Chalamet's.
Meet the Expert
- Christine Nelli is a celebrity hairstylist, men's groomer, and barber. Her clients include Justin Timberlake, The Weeknd, and Jon Hamm, among others.
- Jason Schneidman is the owner of The Men's Groomer, a barbershop in Venice Beach, California, and the founder of The Men's Groomer Foundation. His clientele includes James Corden, Mark Ronson, and Jonah Hill.
The Haircut
Any good hairstyle begins with a good haircut, so naturally, we asked our experts which haircuts would best support that effortless movement associated with Chalamet's hair. "I would suggest getting longer layers, keeping it shaggy around the hairline and ears, and longer on top where it falls right above the eyes," says Nelli. "A modern shag, which has more layers, would also be great for adding more texture."
If you've been growing your hair out and have just hit that awkward phase wherein you're tempted to have things clean around the hairline, this is your prime time to get a trim and re-shape your hair to support that Chalamet vibe you've set your eyes on. "It's all about weight and shape, and as a stylist, it's about conforming a person's texture and hair type to this mid-length haircut," says Schneidman. "Oftentimes when you're growing your hair out, it all becomes one length and the top can sort of flop over like rabbit ears and it gets heavy."
By separating the top section of the hair and layering everything else around the head, Schneidman says those layers are going to support the longer length your stylist has left out on top. If you have thicker hair and that top section still feels heavy, he recommends you ask your stylist to take some of the weight out. "Removing some of that weight can also help prevent the length up top from flopping so much."
The Rinse
Nelli recommends washing your hair once, no more than twice, a week. "Washing the hair too much can dry the hair out," she says. It's true—your scalp naturally produces sebum (oil) that, for many of us, helps give the hair that perfect lived-in look. "When you want the more undone bedhead look, a lived-in look is where it's at," says Nelli. When it does come time for your weekly rinse, Schneidman recommends using The Men's Groomer's Shampoo and Conditioner ($16). "The shampoo has a really great lather and the conditioner won't over condition so much that it weighs the hair down," he says.
The Texture
"If you already have wavy hair, this look is really easy," Schneidman says. "You already have the look, it's just about locking in those waves." Having some natural movement to your hair gets you off to a great start when wanting to emulate Chalamet's 'do. It's just about using the right products to hold your waves into their natural shape for days on end. "I use Ouai's Wave Spray, even with guys who have less wavy hair and need to add more texture to create a lived-in look," says Nelli. "I'll spray it in when the hair is wet and then scrunch with my hands and let it air dry." So even if you don't have waves that seem as enhanced as Chalamet's perfectly tousled tendrils, a spritz of Nelli's recommended wave spray could help enhance your hair's body and movement.
If you don't have wavy hair, no need to fret. Schneidman says "it's ok if you have a mid-length haircut that isn't curly. Find another handsome dude that has the same texture as you. Personally, I don't stand by changing your look into something it's not." We're big fans of Schneidman's ethos and totally agree that mid-length haircuts can be cool no matter what natural texture you have.
The Hold
While a good wet texture spray can help enhance your hair's body, you'll still want to give it a little bit of lightweight hold to help support your style so it'll last. Schneidman recommends The Men's Groomer's Paste, "because it's not too sticky," he says. "It has moisture in it so it travels easily through the hair's length while offering a medium hold and some separation."
As for Nelli, "I like a good curl cream to compliment the spray afterward, to bring out the waviness and gloss the ends." You can also use no-crease clips to vertically hold up the hair at the root for added volume and separation around the hairline. Putting a diffuser sock over your blowdryer is another great way to lock in your style and product with a hint of heat if needed, and to protect the hair from frizzing as it dries.