The Haircut

Any good hairstyle begins with a good haircut, so naturally, we asked our experts which haircuts would best support that effortless movement associated with Chalamet's hair. "I would suggest getting longer layers, keeping it shaggy around the hairline and ears, and longer on top where it falls right above the eyes," says Nelli. "A modern shag, which has more layers, would also be great for adding more texture."

If you've been growing your hair out and have just hit that awkward phase wherein you're tempted to have things clean around the hairline, this is your prime time to get a trim and re-shape your hair to support that Chalamet vibe you've set your eyes on. "It's all about weight and shape, and as a stylist, it's about conforming a person's texture and hair type to this mid-length haircut," says Schneidman. "Oftentimes when you're growing your hair out, it all becomes one length and the top can sort of flop over like rabbit ears and it gets heavy."

By separating the top section of the hair and layering everything else around the head, Schneidman says those layers are going to support the longer length your stylist has left out on top. If you have thicker hair and that top section still feels heavy, he recommends you ask your stylist to take some of the weight out. "Removing some of that weight can also help prevent the length up top from flopping so much."