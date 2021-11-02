TikTok's Favorite Matte Lipstick Feels Like a Luxury Product—And It's Only $9

Drugstore makeup has come a long way in recent years. Thanks to upgraded formulas, expanded shade ranges, and improved packaging designs, the pharmacy aisles are now lined with products that can give most luxury offerings a run for their money. We’d even argue that some of our drugstore favorites (Maybelline’s Sky High Mascara, e.l.f.’s Camo CC Cream, to name a few) actually outperform their high-end counterparts, despite the lower price point. And thanks to TikTok, we’ve found yet another affordable product that can compete with the heavy-hitters.

Milani Cosmetics’ new Color Fetish Matte Lipstick Nudes Collection ($9) has recently garnered a ton of attention on the app, and for good reason. The ultra-creamy drugstore lipstick promises a hydrating feel, soft-velvet matte finish, and intense color payoff with just one swipe. Plus, it comes in a stunning range of nudes that complement every skin tone. Ahead, learn more about TikTok's latest lipstick must-have, and read our honest reviews.

The Hype

TikTok never fails to put everyone on notice to the next best thing, and this was just the case for Milani's new lip offering. Last month, beauty influencer Mikayla Nogueira declared the Color Fetish Matte Lipsticks as the lipstick of the season. "These are the most beautiful fall lipsticks I've ever seen," she shared in her review. "And I've seen a lot of lipstick."

Of course, when Mikayla recommends a product, her 8.5M followers listen. Unsurprisingly, the lipsticks sold out multiple times over after she posted her review. The Milani Cosmetics website has even accumulated an extensive waitlist of over 4K people.



The lucky customers who were able to get their hands on the product, however, have only added to its viral fame. Dozens of try-on videos and reviews have racked up thousands of views on TikTok over the past few weeks. The resounding verdict? The affordable lipstick is a must-try.



The Product

The new Nudes Collection is available in a variety of pigment-rich hues, ranging from light peach to deep brown. The darker shades include Desire, a rich brown; Passion, a mauvy nude; and Sensual, a dark chocolate. On the lighter side, there's Pleasure, a light peach; Secret, a pinky nude; and Tease, a beige neutral. The collection was designed to create the "perfect" nude for every customer, so you'll find that each hue flatters a variety of skin tones.

The lipstick's real selling point, however, is the formula. As most of the glowing reviews on TikTok will tell you, the creamy texture feels more akin to an expensive luxury offering than a drugstore product. It goes on smoothly, lasts all day, and is even infused with hyaluronic acid to keep lips soft and moisturized. The lipstick is also vegan, and, like all Milani products, cruelty-free.

The Reviews

Madeline Hirsch, Senior News Editor

Madeline Hirsch / Unsplash

I’m shocked this lipstick is only $9. First off, it’s got serious staying power. It lasts through my morning coffee (impressive) while retaining its creamy feel-good texture. Also, the color options! I love the idea of a brown lip, but most fall into two categories: too intense for my skin tone or so dull it washes me out. Milani, on the other hand, has perfected five equally gorgeous shades of deep '90s brown, nude, and burgundy. I will absolutely be using this whole collection—can’t pick a favorite!



Emerald Elitou, News Writer

Emerald Elitou / Unsplash

The new Color Fetish Matte Lipstick is richly pigmented and easily buildable, so I was able to create a custom look that left my skin tone looking bright and radiant, unlike other nude shades I've tried. The addition of hyaluronic acid and castor oil was much appreciated in the well pigmented matte lipstick—it allows for easy application and a surprisingly velvet finish. While it isn't exactly transfer-proof, reapplication is as easy as a single swipe.

Also, the packaging is darling courtesy of its metallic adornment and geometric shapes, which has become a conversation starter since I've put it in my purse and reapplied during my bestie brunches. So sophisticated.

Karli Bendlin, Senior Editor

Karli Bendlin / Unsplash

I can't get over the pigmentation these lipsticks offer. True to the brand's claims, all you need is one swipe for gorgeous, rich color that lasts (seriously, it was almost hard to remove at the end of the day). The dark mauve shade, Passion, was my personal favorite, but I honestly thought all of the hues were super flattering. For $9, the color payoff and lasting power of this lipstick can't be beat.

