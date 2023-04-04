Styles Gone Viral: 5 Fashion Pieces TikTok Loved This March

March has been quite the month for TikTok. Whether it was a celebrity quarrel, content from Taylor Swift’s tour, or the fear that the app would be banned from the United States altogether, it seemed like it was always a topic of conversation. Despite all this noise, the algorithm has not failed to give us fashion lovers plenty of fresh style content to scroll through.

Just in time for spring, TikTok's style tastemakers have been showing off new additions to their wardrobe, and as a result, these styles immediately went viral. Let’s look at a few of the top pieces that have made their way onto our FYPs this month. To cut overconsumption and overspending, we’ve also added how to get the looks using items you may already have in your closet.

Salomon Sneakers

In a Bella Hadid fashion, TikTok influencers have taken a liking to Salomon sneakers for spring. The style of choice seems to be the XT-6 shoe, which is a sporty yet wearable everyday sneaker. Creator @gmasings showed how versatile the shoes are in a recent TikTok, pairing them with a long maxi skirt and a black blouse on a rainy March day.

Get the look: The “dad shoe” is no new fashion trend. In fact, you likely have a similar style in your closet. If you aren’t in the market to buy Salomons, you may already have a pair of New Balance or Asics sneakers that give off the same vibe. Just style them the same way influencers are with their Salomons.

Zara Faux Leather Bomber

It’s almost certain you’ve seen this Zara faux leather bomber jacket on your FYP at least once this month. Influencers are loving the price point and worn-in look of this coat. It’s the perfect transition-into-spring coat for those still in chiller temps.

Get the look: Any broken-in coat you have in your closet is a great match for this look. If you don’t already have one in your closet, thrift stores and secondhand sites like Poshmark and Vestiaire Collective are a treasure trove for worn-in bomber jackets.

Staud Tommy Bag

The Tommy Bag from Staud has been around for a minute or two, but it’s taken off on TikTok this month. The beaded aesthetic is reminiscent of the early 1800s, a far cry from the Y2K styles that have reigned popular for the past few years. It also fits in nicely with the coquette aesthetic that’s been a TikTok favorite.

Get the look: Outside of the cheeky patterns, the main draw of the Tommy Bag is the beaded style. You can find similar pieces at secondhand and thrift stores at various price points, or you can get crafty and add beaded accents to your favorite handbag with seed beads and satin thread.

Mango Quilted Reversible Jacket

One con to TikTok? It causes items to sell out instantly. Such is the case with this quilted coat from Mango. Unboxings of the coat have instantly gone viral, and now the coat is currently on a waitlist. If you want to grab one for yourself, you’ll have to hang on a bit longer.

Get the look: Now, we aren’t saying to whip out your sewing needles and cut up your grandmothers quilt, but there are ways to capture the aesthteic of this sold-out jacket. The patchwork and coloring of this coat feels very Scandi-inspired, so try out another Scandivan fashion trend for spring. Perhaps you have a longline coat you’ve been waiting to break out. It’s just another Scandi trend we can’t get enough of.

Intimissimi Boat Neck Modal Cashmere Ultralight Top

This Intimissimi top has been talked about ever since Kendall Jenner wore it on Jay Shetty’s podcast last September, but it’s been sold out for the past couple of months. The top was brought back into the conversation this March, when the brand restocked the style, and now the long sleeve top is going more viral than ever.

Get the look: Yes, one of the reasons we love this Intimissimi top is because of the material, but you may already be stocked up on enough long sleeve tops. If that’s the case, take inspiration from how TikTokers are styling theirs. You can get the same viral look and save your wallet while doing it.

