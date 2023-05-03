A Sofia Richie-Inspired Wedding Guest Dress, Metallic Jeans, and More Pieces That Went Viral on TikTok This April

With April in the rearview mirror, it's time for us to recount all of the hottest viral items that trended on TikTok this past month. The social media app was full of product recommendations and "how to style" videos with the best-trending fashion pieces, from statement jeans to wedding-guest-appropriate dresses. We've rounded up our favorite pieces currently trending on the app, plus suggestions on how to get the look using what you already own or how to shop the look for less. So without further ado, read on for a breakdown of everything you've been seeing on your FYP this April.

Zara ZW The Boy Boy Pants

TikTok users cannot stop obsessing over these metallic silver pants from Zara. Even though these look like the ideal going-out pants, you can also style them with a graphic tee and sneakers for everyday wear. They're also available in gold if that's more your style.

Get the look: Silver is already trending this spring, from bags to shoes to jewelry, so you can jump on this trend in any way you like. However, if you don't see yourself reaching for these silver pants after the trend has died down, embrace the shade with a timeless piece of jewelry or a handbag.

Coachtopia Ergo Shoulder Bag

In the age of overconsumption, it's always refreshing to see a major brand take on sustainably and leave it to Coach to make its efforts go viral. The brand's newest launch, Coachtopia, has taken over our feeds with unboxing videos of the upcycled leather bags. While the site is currently sold out of most styles, they are working on restocking. Selfridges also carries the line, with more styles available on their site.

Get the look: While the Coachtopia bags are sustainable, they are still pricey. If you're still interested in a sustainable Coach purse, look on sites like Poshmark or Depop for discounted pre-loved Coach bags.



Adidas Campus 00s Sneakers

According to TikTok, the Adidas Campus 00s are replacing Sambas as the shoe of the summer. You've probably seen this shoe all over your feed, specifically in green, which seems to be a favorite among influencers and TikTok creators.

Get the look: Buying sneakers can be dangerously tempting, but with a new Adidas shoe trending every season, it's impossible to keep up. The draw of the Campus 00s, outside of the green colorway, is the chunkier "skateboard style" silhouette. That means if you have any skateboard shoes from your Avril Lavigne era hanging out in the back of your closet, it's time to pull them out.

Uniqlo Round Mini Shoulder Bag

Believe it or not, this seemingly simple bag has become the hottest product of 2023, according to Lyst. TikTokers cannot stop raving about their love for this versatile bag, even months after it first went viral. The half-moon style is very on-trend for the moment, plus the durable, waterproof material makes this bag perfect for everything from music festivals to working out.

Get the look: Priced at only $20, this bag is a worthy investment, given all the love it's been getting on TikTok. The style resembles the look of a fanny pack, so if you cannot get your hands on the bag itself, a durable nylon fanny pack or shoulder bag will give you the same look.

Réalisation Par Gia Havana Dress

This maxi-length dress from Réalisation Par is making its way around TikTok just in time for wedding season. The modest neckline and the rosy print are giving us major Sofia Richie wedding vibes—as if you needed another reason to fall in love with this dress.

Get the look: The popularity of this dress seems to be a sign that simplicity is on-trend. If you want to capture this effortless look, search for a floral maxi dress with a high neckline juxtaposed with an open back or long bell sleeves for a unique touch.

Alo 5" Airbrush High-Waist Biker Shorts

TikToks favorite biker shorts are undoubtedly Alo's Airbrush High-Waist Biker Shorts. TikTokers love how the shorts stay in place without riding up, whether you're going for a run or hitting the gym. Plus, they make for a classic "model-off-duty" look when paired with an oversized sweatshirt.

Get the look: Alo's second annual "Aloversary" sale is on until May 5th, so there is no better time to snag these biker shorts at 30% off. If you are looking for a similar pair for even less, TikTok users also like Target's JoyLab Seamless Bike Shorts, which are currently on sale for $17.

Etsy Dome Hoop Earrings

We all know dupe culture is not a sustainable way to shop, but dupes for the Bottega Veneta Drop Earrings have been spreading faster than we can keep up with. Luckily, the timeless style of these earrings is so chic we would shop them even if they weren't a dupe.

Get the look: People love the style of the Bottega Veneta earrings because they are so timeless and elegant, à la quiet luxury. If you want to find a similar pair, look out for simple drop earrings in either silver or gold.